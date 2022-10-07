ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip

Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, feuding country music stars, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your TV watchlist for a new network drama but you can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide help. Our guide to the best and worst new broadcast shows this fall breaks down each show's premiere date, trailer, cast list, and plot, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in October 2022

The first step to figuring out your Halloween costume is watching a lot of TV. This month's up-to-the-minute costume inspiration comes from shows like AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire (be a vampire!), or Derry Girls (be a Derry Girl!), or The White Lotus (be Jennifer Coolidge!). Plus, chilling shows like Netflix's The Midnight Club and Showtime's Let the Right One In will give you new ideas for scary stories to tell brave trick-or-treaters.
Fire Country Boss Teases What's Next After That Big Family Premiere Twist

Showrunner Tia Napolitano teases romances, family drama, and lots of fire ahead for the new CBS series. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series premiere of Fire Country. Read at your own risk!]. On CBS' Fire Country, fire is both a second chance and a family business, as was...
Netflix's Wednesday: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know

'Secret societies. Hidden libraries. A homicidal monster. What other surprises are in store?'. We're getting closer to the release of the spooky Wednesday, Netflix's take on the eldest daughter of pop culture's kookiest family. The project is helmed by Tim Burton, who specializes in creepy yet fun reimaginings of classic characters. Wednesday Addams is at the center of this new iteration of The Addams Family, and she finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery investigation after being sent away to the mysterious Nevermore Academy.
The Winchesters: Latest News, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else to Know

After more than a year since it was first announced, The Winchesters is finally about to hit our screens. Supernatural fans have patiently waited for this prequel series that will tell the origin story of how Dean and Sam's parents — John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) — met and fell in love. The show will be narrated by Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester himself, and Ackles is also producing the show along with his wife Danneel and Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson.
Manifest Season 4: Latest News, Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and More

Josh Dallas says Ben Stone is in 'a really dark, complicated place' at the start of Season 4. For a while, it seemed like Manifest fans would never get the answers they craved when NBC canceled the thriller drama. But Netflix stepped in to save the day, and now the saga of Flight 828 will get wrapped up in a 20-episode Season 4. Netflix announced on 8/28 (a nod to the infamous flight at the center of the series) that fans can expect the first batch of Season 4 episodes in early November, but there's still so much more to learn about the new season and what really happened on that flight.
The Complete Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Premiere Date Schedule by Network

We're heading into week four of the 2022 fall broadcast TV season, which means that we're finally getting new episodes of some popular CBS crime shows — Blue Bloods and NCIS: Los Angeles. We're also getting the series premiere of the highly anticipated Supernatural spin-off, The Winchesters, and season debuts of All American and All American: Homecoming on The CW.
