Josh Dallas says Ben Stone is in 'a really dark, complicated place' at the start of Season 4. For a while, it seemed like Manifest fans would never get the answers they craved when NBC canceled the thriller drama. But Netflix stepped in to save the day, and now the saga of Flight 828 will get wrapped up in a 20-episode Season 4. Netflix announced on 8/28 (a nod to the infamous flight at the center of the series) that fans can expect the first batch of Season 4 episodes in early November, but there's still so much more to learn about the new season and what really happened on that flight.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO