Parking can be reserved for First Friday downtown event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Finding a parking spot in downtown Las Vegas can be a hassle, especially on a busy weekend.
First Friday, a free community festival with art and food, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
If you’re planning to attend First Friday, you can reserve a parking spot ahead of time. Two lots are already sold out for Friday, Oct. 7. You can click here to reserve a spot .
There is also a park-and-ride option if you park at the Las Vegas parking garage at 500 S. Main Street. Just take the shuttle to and from First Friday. The shuttle runs from 3 p.m. to midnight.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0