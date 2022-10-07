Parking can be reserved for First Friday downtown event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Finding a parking spot in downtown Las Vegas can be a hassle, especially on a busy weekend.

First Friday reopens in April 2021 following COVID-19 pandemic closure. (KLAS)

First Friday, a free community festival with art and food, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

If you’re planning to attend First Friday, you can reserve a parking spot ahead of time. Two lots are already sold out for Friday, Oct. 7. You can click here to reserve a spot .

There is also a park-and-ride option if you park at the Las Vegas parking garage at 500 S. Main Street. Just take the shuttle to and from First Friday. The shuttle runs from 3 p.m. to midnight.

