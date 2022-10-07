Waukesha South High School announced the cancellation of its remaining football season, including the Blackshirts' scheduled homecoming game against Arrowhead on Friday.

In a statement shared Thursday, Waukesha South administration said the final two games of the regular season were cancelled "due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety."

"The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team and football student athletes," the statement concluded.

Attempts to reach the district for further information on alternative plans were not immediately answered. The Arrowhead athletic department declined to comment beyond confirming the game was cancelled.

The Blackshirts have had games canceled in two out of the past three seasons, as their 2020 campaign was limited to four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South was 2-5 with remaining games scheduled against Arrowhead this week and Waukesha North to conclude the regular season. The Blackshirts had also lost their last five games, all against Classic Eight Conference opponents, by a combined 271-35 margin.

Over the last 10 seasons, Waukesha South has gone 5-63 against Classic Eight opponents, with its last two-win season in the conference coming in 2013.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha South High School cancels the rest of its football season