ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha South High School cancels the rest of its football season

By Zac Bellman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pB4J_0iQCmIwx00

Waukesha South High School announced the cancellation of its remaining football season, including the Blackshirts' scheduled homecoming game against Arrowhead on Friday.

In a statement shared Thursday, Waukesha South administration said the final two games of the regular season were cancelled "due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety."

"The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team and football student athletes," the statement concluded.

Attempts to reach the district for further information on alternative plans were not immediately answered. The Arrowhead athletic department declined to comment beyond confirming the game was cancelled.

The Blackshirts have had games canceled in two out of the past three seasons, as their 2020 campaign was limited to four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South was  2-5 with remaining games scheduled against  Arrowhead this week and Waukesha North to conclude the regular season. The Blackshirts had also lost their last five games, all against Classic Eight Conference opponents, by a combined 271-35 margin.

Over the last 10 seasons, Waukesha South has gone 5-63 against Classic Eight opponents, with its last two-win season in the conference coming in 2013.

More: Cudahy School District announces cancellation of remaining varsity football season

More: The top games to watch around the Milwaukee area for Week 8 of high school football season

More: Racine St. Catherine's joins rankings; South Milwaukee and Germantown players earn weekly honors

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha South High School cancels the rest of its football season

Comments / 8

Homer
2d ago

Perhaps these young people should be playing Fantasy Football. It’s over 17% safer than full contact High School football.

Reply(1)
3
Robert Herrington
2d ago

Waukesha south has always been pathetic at most sports. Just another losing decision from loser administrators

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider

The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
South Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Germantown, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Sports
Waukesha, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
Waukesha, WI
Football
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
nbc15.com

Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Arrowhead#Southfest#Cudahy School District
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy