Washington Co. DA says July officer-involved shooting justified

At a news conference in Washington County Friday, the district attorney and coroner revealed the results of an investigation into a fatal police shooting in July.

29-year-old Cody Bennett fired two shots near a child's birthday party and threatening adults and children.

When Monongahela Police arrived, he shot several more at them.

Bennett says he also threatened a woman nearby.

Officers returned fire, hitting Bennett who died at a hospital.

District Attorney Jason Walsh told reporters the incident was justifiable homicide.

“The officer was left with fact and circumstances which left him with no alternative, other than to discharge his service weapon to stop the threat to his life and to others,” said Walsh.

No motive has been released and the officer involved in the shooting is back on duty, no charges will be filed.