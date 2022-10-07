ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He’s Ruled Out a Presidential Run: Find Out Why

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BDlf_0iQClLdL00

No wrestlers in the White House — yet. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said that he's ruled out a presidential run after years of speculation about his political ambitions .

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Cutest Photos With Their Daughters

Read article

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table," the Jungle Cruise actor, 50, said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air on Sunday, October 9. "I will say this, 'cause it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy."

The former WWE star shares daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian . He is also the father of daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia .

The Ballers alum explained that his family is more important to him than anything else, and any kind of political career would require him to spend too much time away from them. "That’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, No. 1, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives," he told CBS' Tracy Smith . "Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s [life]."

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

The Black Adam star has been teasing a possible presidential run for years, broaching the topic after The Washington Post ran a 2016 op-ed suggesting that he'd make a good candidate.

“A year ago, [the idea] started coming up more and more,” the Fast Five actor told GQ in May 2017. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'”

When asked whether he'd consider running, the California native replied: “I think that it’s a real possibility."

As recently as last year, the Young Rock producer said that he'd put out feelers to find out what an electoral campaign would be like. “[I've done] a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future,” he told Vanity Fair in October 2021, adding that "indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."

Girl Dad! Dwayne Johnson’s Sweetest Quotes About His 3 Daughters

Read article

In the same interview, however, he admitted that he doesn't have a ton of expertise when it comes to lawmaking. "You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics," he explained. "I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country . I care about every f–king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate."

For the time being, he's focused on the release of Black Adam , which hits theaters on Friday, October 21. The movie has been in development for more than a decade, and Johnson himself pushed to ensure the DC character got his own standalone film.

"When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie,” the action star told Vanity Fair in August. “Now that was the goal — so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.'"

Johnson "made a phone call," and eventually convinced execs that the character needed his own film. Shazam, meanwhile, made his debut in 2019's Shazam! starring Zachary Levi .

Comments / 2

Related
BET

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says Being President Is 'Off The Table'

Superstar wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has dashed the hopes of some Americans after announcing that it’s a wrap on him ever being in the White House. During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning on October 7, Johnson plainly stated that becoming an American president was “off the table.” He made the statement after host Tracy Smith asked if he was still considering the position.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dwayne Johnson explains 'choosing parenting over presidency'

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson is sharing more about his decision to not make a bid for the White House — despite, he says in a new Instagram post, being urged to consider the possibility. The Black Adam star, 50, ruled out a run while speaking to Tracy Smith for...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Eva Mendes Says She Didn’t Quit Acting, She Just Didn’t Want to Play a Stereotype

Eva Mendes is shutting down rumors that she “quit” Hollywood. Mendes shared an Instagram video clapping back at claims she gave up on her film career. Her last film role was in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut “Lost River,” and Mendes revealed the “dream project” was a “tough act to follow,” especially when she was only being offered “stereotypical roles.” “I never quit acting,” Mendes wrote in the caption. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.” She added, “Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kanye West’s Instagram Restricted for Violating Rules After Sharing Controversial Anti-Semitic Post: Jamie Lee Curtis, More Stars React

In light of Kanye West’s controversial comments about individuals of Jewish faith, Instagram has restricted the rapper’s account — and many celebrities are backing the company. The social media platform deleted several of the 45-year-old “Heartless” musician’s recent Instagram posts, adding a restriction on his page for the foreseeable future. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Every Celeb Name-Dropped by Kanye West Amid ‘White Lives Matter’ Drama — and Who’s Responded: Lizzo, Gigi Hadid, More

Dragging them into the drama. Amid the backlash to his controversial Yeezy fashion show, Kanye West hasn't held back when it comes to sharing his opinions — or involving other celebrities. The "Jesus Walks" rapper sparked backlash when he and conservative pundit Candace Owens were photographed wearing a shirt bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter" […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

224K+
Followers
23K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy