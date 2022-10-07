ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keke Palmer
Footwear News

Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal

Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fashion Trends#Paris Fashion Week
People

Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show

The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week.  Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign

Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zaya Wade Brought Back the Viral Low-Rise Skirt Trend at Miu Miu

Zaya Wade has left her mark as a young style icon to watch. The 15-year-old star and daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade made a refreshingly cool appearance at Miu Miu on Oct. 4 during Paris Fashion Week. She appeared in a plaid iteration of the brand's viral micro skirt and cropped denim jacket embossed with the Miu Miu logo. While her look appears to be custom, it's inspired by the spring 2022 collection, which put the low-rise skirt trend back on our radar.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway

Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Nails One Of Y2K’s Most Controversial Shoe Trends

There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world – tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals – and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. While in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core – a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos and on the more casual red carpets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style

The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy