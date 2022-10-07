Read full article on original website
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble
On Thursday, Chloe Bailey took to the gram with a few smoldering photos of herself decked down in a tweed Miu Miu ensemble.
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show. Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter showed off her ink wearing a grey top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt. Jackson posed next to the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan...
Cher steals the Balmain show at Paris fashion week
The pop legend is the face (or elbow) of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s new collection
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal
Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
Salma Hayek, 56, Rocks Sheer Black Top For Balenciaga Show At Paris Fashion Week
It’s no secret that Salma Hayek is incredibly stylish and she proved that when she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer black top with a leather corset. The 56-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking the sexy top which was tucked into a pair of baggy sweatpants.
Cara Delevingne Stuns In Plunging Blazer Dress For 1st Appearance At Fashion Week This Season
Cara Delevingne has been noticeably missing from this year’s fashion month but the 30-year-old officially made her return at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. The model attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection when she wore a low-cut blazer dress with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage.
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show
The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week. Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign
Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Zaya Wade Brought Back the Viral Low-Rise Skirt Trend at Miu Miu
Zaya Wade has left her mark as a young style icon to watch. The 15-year-old star and daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade made a refreshingly cool appearance at Miu Miu on Oct. 4 during Paris Fashion Week. She appeared in a plaid iteration of the brand's viral micro skirt and cropped denim jacket embossed with the Miu Miu logo. While her look appears to be custom, it's inspired by the spring 2022 collection, which put the low-rise skirt trend back on our radar.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Nails One Of Y2K’s Most Controversial Shoe Trends
There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world – tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals – and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. While in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core – a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos and on the more casual red carpets.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
