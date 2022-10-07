ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of the Week: One of the Rarest Competition Ferraris Ever Built Heads to Auction

This rare Prancing Horse represents the most extreme iteration of Ferrari’s 288 GTO platform, making it the ultimate performance version of what many consider Ferrari’s original supercar. It was also the last GT racing car built with direct input from Enzo Ferrari, who died in 1988. Before examining what makes the 288 GTO Evoluzione special, it’s important to set the stage and understand how the 288 GTO came to be. The short-lived Group B international racing series was all the rage from its introduction in 1982 through 1986, with many manufacturers developing cars expressly for the purpose of winning the...
Jalopnik

We'll Get Our First Camouflage-Free Look at Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar on October 30

Once upon a time, Enzo Ferrari said that the prettiest race car is the one that wins the best, or something. It makes for a slick quote, and we can all understand Ferrari’s point, but that doesn’t make it true. The Scuderia couldn’t buy a win during the 1992 Formula 1 season for example, and yet that fact does nothing to abate my appreciation for the F92A’s silhouette.
Motor1.com

See The New Ferrari V12 Supercar In Action Testing At Fiorano Track

Now that the Purosangue SUV is out and about, Ferrari is back at doing what it knows best – developing supercars. At the privately owned Fiorano circuit in Italy, a fully camouflaged prototype was spied going all out while doing its best impression of a Roma. However, looks can be deceiving as the car's true identity is like a new V12 model to replace the 812 Superfast and the hotter 812 Competizione that followed it.
Motor1.com

Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer

We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
POPSUGAR

"House of the Dragon"'s Harwin Strong Was a Child Star — What to Know About Ryan Corr

HBO's "House of the Dragon" has certainly shaken up the entertainment world and stirred a frenzy among "Game of Thrones" fans, whether it be for the intriguing storylines or the fresh-faced cast members. The series — a prequel to the events on "Games of Thrones" and based on the novel "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin — stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and other actors, including Ryan Corr.
POPSUGAR

Max Thieriot Says "Fire Country"'s Big Twist Is Inspired by His Own Small-Town Upbringing

Max Thieriot hails from a small town, so embodying Bode Donovan on the upcoming CBS drama "Fire Country" wasn't too much of a stretch — at least in that regard. The show follows Bode, an incarcerated man who joins an early-release program fighting fires alongside first responders to reduce his five-year prison sentence for robbing a man at gunpoint. The program seems like a great idea, until he's placed in his hometown of Edgewater, coming face to face with the ugly past he's been trying to escape.
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Sued For $300 Million By High-End Miami Car Dealership

The Collection is a multi-franchise dealership in Coral Gables, Miami. It specializes in high-end vehicles, including Porsche. The Collection is now suing Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Latin America for $300 million for not supplying pool cars to the dealership. According to the high-end dealership, Porsche violates Florida's dealership laws by restricting vehicle access. Not ideal in a state where a 2022 Porsche 911 Cabriolet sits on the floor for no more than five minutes.
fordauthority.com

1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction

It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
POPSUGAR

Alexandra Daddario Discovers She's a Witch in Haunting "Mayfair Witches" Trailer

While "Mayfair Witches" won't be out in time for this year's Halloween festivities, it looks like it has a shot at becoming a future spooky-season classic. Alexandra Daddario takes the lead in AMC's onscreen adaption of Anne Rice's sprawling supernatural trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and the trailer, out on Oct. 6, is full of intrigue from start to finish.
