ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

NCSD Plans to Send out Test Notification on October 11

The Natrona County School District (NCSD) recently announced that on Oct. 11 at 4:00 p.m., it will be conducting a test of the Infinite Campus Notification System. The test will consist of parents and/or guardians receiving a phone call and text message with the following message "This is a test message of NCSD's Notification System. This is only a TEST. Thank you."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Casper, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Accidents
104.7 KISS FM

Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?

When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Wiring#Electric Wiring#Electrical Power#Accident#S Forest Drive#The Casper Fire Ems#Casper Police
104.7 KISS FM

EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang

This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier

Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
104.7 KISS FM

LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors

It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy