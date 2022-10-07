ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Sheriff: Man kills wife, parents, himself in Erie County; four children left behind

By Patrick Ryan, Tara Lynch, Evan Anstey
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5y7D_0iQCjTNV00

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four members of a family are dead after a series of shootings in eastern Erie County.

Two women, identified as Mary Beth Bergum, 37, and 64-year-old Nancy Bergum, were found dead in two separate homes in the Town of Clarence, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Beth’s husband and Nancy’s son, 43-year-old Erik Bergum, is believed to have shot each of them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings

Sheriff John Garcia says it’s believed that Erik Bergum then went to Ten-X Shooting Club at 8081 Greenbush Rd. in the Town of Newstead, where he fatally shot his father, 66-year-old Mark Bergum, before turning the gun on himself.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there was a witness to what happened at the shooting range. The father apparently told that witness that Erik was going to join him there at some point. Erik began to shoot at the range before firing upon his father, Flynn said.

“There is no indication that the father was aware of what the son just did,” Flynn said. “Absolutely none.”

On Thursday, News 4 crews saw an active investigation at a home in Clarence. Sheriff’s deputies were seen taking a gun and other items from the home. It’s not clear if the same weapon was used in each shooting incident.

Erik and Mary Beth were living together before their deaths.

In Eric’s vehicle, Garcia says a note, which was “difficult to decipher,” contained a plan. But the motive behind this series of shootings is not clear, Flynn said. It’s also not completely clear how far ahead this was planned, but at a minimum, they believe it was planned by Thursday morning.

“The note appears to have been written all at one time,” Flynn said.

As a result of this incident, four children were left behind. They were all in school at the time of the shootings. Flynn says they’re currently staying at a friend’s house.

“My concern is what’s going to happen to these four children now going forward,” Flynn said, noting that they don’t have much family in the area.

Erik Bergum had an insurance fraud conviction from 2011. Flynn says he was “in the home theater business” with a partner. A welfare check was conducted on the partner, who is okay.

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newstead, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Clarence, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Clarence, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Allegany Man Charged in Felony Larceny

An Allegany man is arrested with a felony larceny charge Saturday. New York State Police charged 44-year-old Alan O. Maynard four counts of providing a false written statement and five counts of felony possession of stolen property.
ALLEGANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sheriff John#Insurance Fraud#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face

A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program

The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
CUBA, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy