FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Massachusetts Town
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The Kingston Police Department responded to Elm Street Sunday, where a death investigation got underway alongside the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A man and a woman, both 45 years old, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
Kingston police: husband and wife dead after likely domestic incident turned murder-suicide
Kingston Police are investigating the scene of a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street house at approximately 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
Retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor to pay back $20K
A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
WCVB
Man, woman found dead of gunshot wounds at home in Kingston, Massachusetts
KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities in southeastern Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside a Kingston home. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Kingston police received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday from a family member of the two people, who reported that they were dead inside the residence at 257 Elm Street.
Ex-Mass. state trooper arraigned in I-93 crash that killed motorcyclist
Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. A former Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned in court Tuesday in connection with a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson,...
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
newbedfordguide.com
Sheriff Hodgson to Mr. Pingeon: “Monday morning quarterbacking this tragedy is shameful, a disgrace”
“Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
Police: Woman withdrew $16K from victim’s account
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone's account without their consent.
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
capeandislands.org
Murder suspect Howe, dead after two days in jail, belonged in psychiatric hospital, Cyr says
State Sen. Julian Cyr says he is looking into the events leading up to the death of murder suspect Adam Howe at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Howe was charged with the murder of his mother, Susan Howe of Truro, on Friday. Two days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in an apparent suicide.
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
universalhub.com
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say
A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase. The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
