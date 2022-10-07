ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Massachusetts Town

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The Kingston Police Department responded to Elm Street Sunday, where a death investigation got underway alongside the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A man and a woman, both 45 years old, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
KINGSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn't the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
Norfolk, MA
Norfolk, MA
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man, woman found dead of gunshot wounds at home in Kingston, Massachusetts

KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities in southeastern Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside a Kingston home. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Kingston police received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday from a family member of the two people, who reported that they were dead inside the residence at 257 Elm Street.
KINGSTON, MA
David Keefe
whdh.com

Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Sheriff Hodgson to Mr. Pingeon: "Monday morning quarterbacking this tragedy is shameful, a disgrace"

"Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff's Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer's passing. "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
