Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.
cbs17
Pit bull shot twice by police after 3 people attacked in Rocky Mount, officials say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pit bull was shot when it was attacking two people and then bit an officer who responded in Rocky Mount Sunday, police said. The incident happened around noon in the 600 block of Nelson Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
WITN
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
After getting up from the fall, deputies said Hardison "ran down a path and was seen throwing a handgun into the Tar River."
cbs17
Man faces DWI charge after nearly slamming into NC officer while driving on wrong side of highway, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Maryland man nearly slammed into a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant when driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway while under the influence of alcohol, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said. Officers said they first received a call about a...
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
cbs17
Girl wounded by gunfire when several shots fired into Scotland Neck home, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was airlifted to a North Carolina hospital after she was shot while in a bedroom at her grandparents’ home in a Halifax County town Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the...
cbs17
Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
cbs17
Fourth man arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth and final suspect in a homicide from August. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren streets. Officers found Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds. The Littleton Police Department said Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
WRAL
11-year-old girl shot in thigh while inside Halifax County home
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. — Scotland Neck police are investing after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the thigh area on Saturday night while in her bedroom. The girl’s wound is not life-threatening, police said. Police said four rounds were fired inside the home. They arrived at the scene...
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids man busted for revoked driver’s license turns up with cocaine
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man was identified by an officer to be driving with a revoked license, that quickly turned into the discovery of cocaine and marijuana possession, too. On Tuesday, a Roanoke Rapids narcotics officer discovered 31-year-old Marcus Winborne was in possession of approximately...
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
cbs17
Man who gave ride to stranger becomes victim of shooting, car theft, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police. At about 1 a.m., officers said they were called to an area near a motel in Battleboro in reference to a shooting with injury.
Franklin man arrested, accused of shooting woman in Southampton County
A man was taken into custody following a shooting in Southampton County that sent a woman to the hospital.
Man in custody after shooting 51-year-old woman in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in Franklin Thursday evening. According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot twice in the 3200 block of Beaton Road just after 7:30 p.m. She was flown to Norfolk General Hospital and authorities say she was alert and responsive at that time.
WITN
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
