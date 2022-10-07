ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
Fourth man arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth and final suspect in a homicide from August. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren streets. Officers found Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds. The Littleton Police Department said Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking

BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
Man in custody after shooting 51-year-old woman in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in Franklin Thursday evening. According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot twice in the 3200 block of Beaton Road just after 7:30 p.m. She was flown to Norfolk General Hospital and authorities say she was alert and responsive at that time.
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

