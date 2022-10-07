Read full article on original website
Road work taking place in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Traffic will be impacted in Greene County the next couple of weeks due to construction. Road crews will be resurfacing parts of Tarbox Cemetery, Hite Road, National, Feedwire and Winchester Roads, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office. The work will take place Monday through...
Fox 19
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
wnewsj.com
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
wnewsj.com
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
wnewsj.com
Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday
WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14...
wnewsj.com
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
wnewsj.com
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
