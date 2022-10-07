ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Road work taking place in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Traffic will be impacted in Greene County the next couple of weeks due to construction. Road crews will be resurfacing parts of Tarbox Cemetery, Hite Road, National, Feedwire and Winchester Roads, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office. The work will take place Monday through...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ADDYSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs

UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SARDINIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Locals express safety/security concerns at city council

WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured

BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
wnewsj.com

Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...

