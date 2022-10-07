ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzy talk to us about their podcast ‘Everyday Wealth’

By Sam Rubin, Emily Evans
 3 days ago

Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzy talked to us about their podcast “Everyday Wealth.” They both feel it’s very important to shine a light and get people talking about money.

You can listen to their “Everyday Wealth” podcast on Spotify, Apple podcasts and Google podcasts, and you can get more information and find a local radio station to listen to it on air at https://www.edelmanfinancialengines.com/everyday-wealth/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2022

