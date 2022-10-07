Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzy talk to us about their podcast ‘Everyday Wealth’

Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzy talked to us about their podcast “Everyday Wealth.” They both feel it’s very important to shine a light and get people talking about money.

You can listen to their “Everyday Wealth” podcast on Spotify, Apple podcasts and Google podcasts, and you can get more information and find a local radio station to listen to it on air at https://www.edelmanfinancialengines.com/everyday-wealth/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.