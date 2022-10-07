Read full article on original website
Related
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals
National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Taco Day 2022: Where to cash in on Taco Tuesday deals
Check out these nine restaurants that are serving up exclusive deals nationwide on delicious tacos and more for National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 2022.
CNET
Taco Bell Adds Beyond Meat Carne Asada Quesadilla to Its Menu
Taco Bell is the latest fast-food chain to partner with Beyond Meat. The plant-based protein will appear in the Beyond Carne Asada Steak quesadilla, available for a limited time at some Taco Bell locations starting Oct. 15. Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in a statement the company...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Taco Bell fans vote on the comeback of 2 favorite menu items
Taco Bell is putting the fate of two favorite menu items in the hands of its most loyal fans. The matchup is between the Enchirito and Double Decker Taco, both of which have received requests to Taco Bell for their return to the menu. Starting Tuesday and through Oct. 6,...
The Best Restaurant Specials for Every Day of the Week
No cooking, no cleaning, no muss, no fuss!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals
National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
WISH-TV
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari begins ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’ filled with fall fun
If you’re looking for fall Halloween fun, look no further than Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!. Their “Happy Halloween Weekends” offer all the rides and fun of Holiday World, with added fall fun!. Leah Koch-Blumhardt, fourth generation owner and director of communications, joined us Friday on...
Eater
Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel Welcomes New Mediterranean Restaurant on Tuesday
The family behind several Greektown dining and entertainment establishments is opening Symposia, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 4 inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center at 1000 Brush St. In a media announcement, the Papas family — who in addition to owning the Atheneum, also operate Pegasus Taverna,...
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Comments / 0