Restaurants

TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem

Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
CNET

National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals

National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
CNET

Taco Bell Adds Beyond Meat Carne Asada Quesadilla to Its Menu

Taco Bell is the latest fast-food chain to partner with Beyond Meat. The plant-based protein will appear in the Beyond Carne Asada Steak quesadilla, available for a limited time at some Taco Bell locations starting Oct. 15. Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in a statement the company...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Taco Bell fans vote on the comeback of 2 favorite menu items

Taco Bell is putting the fate of two favorite menu items in the hands of its most loyal fans. The matchup is between the Enchirito and Double Decker Taco, both of which have received requests to Taco Bell for their return to the menu. Starting Tuesday and through Oct. 6,...
CNET

National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals

National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
Eater

Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel Welcomes New Mediterranean Restaurant on Tuesday

The family behind several Greektown dining and entertainment establishments is opening Symposia, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 4 inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center at 1000 Brush St. In a media announcement, the Papas family — who in addition to owning the Atheneum, also operate Pegasus Taverna,...
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
