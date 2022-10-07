Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
wflx.com
Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian as governor praises Floridians' resiliency
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response
Residents in southwestern Florida have been bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and frustration with the government response is beginning to set in a little more than a week since the storm slammed into the state.
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
wflx.com
Gov. DeSantis provides latest updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Governor Ron DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts from Fort Myers on Saturday. He was joined by local officials to announce that access has been cleared for residents to return to Fort Myers Beach. "And so as of 7am This morning, the first group of residents did return...
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
