Florida State

850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
FLORIDA STATE
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Ian#Scripps Only Content 2022
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

