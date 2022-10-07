ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa Home Tour

LA MESA HISTORY CENTER PRESENTS 16TH ANNUAL HOME TOUR: FABULOUS FOOTHILLERS NOV. 5.
LA MESA, CA
LA MESA VIETNAM VETERAN CHOSEN FOR HONOR FLIGHT

October 9, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Long-time La Mesa resident Garry Armacost, a Vietnam veteran, will be flown to Washington D.C. on November 4 aboard an Honor Flight to be hailed as a hero. He will spend two days in our nation’s capital, where he will visit war memorials.
MEJGAN AFSHAN, LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE, SEEKS EQUITY FOR ALL

October 6, 2022 (La Mesa) – In an interview with East County Magazine’s Henri Migala originally aired on KNSJ radio, La Mesa City Council candidate Mejgan Afshan shared her experience as a civil rights leader and her goals to build a more equitable La Mesa if elected. She is one of four candidates running (a fifth, Kathleen Brand, has dropped out); ECM will be publishing interviews with all of the candidates over the next several days.
WHO DUMPED 100+ PIGS IN RURAL EAST COUNTY?

October 9, 2022 (Mesa Grande Reservation, Calif.) – In the middle of the night last week, someone dumped off over a hundred pet pigs on the Mesa Grande tribal reservation near Santa Ysabel. Several have been struck by vehicles, leading animal rescue groups and residents to try and aid the animals.
ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE

October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
SDSU SWIMMING & DIVING FINISHES SECOND AT CHICK-FIL-A INVITE

The Aztecs surged into the second position with a two-day point-total of 794.33, trailing only UCLA’s tally of 962.83 points, while California (628.5) took third. Another Pac-12 squad landed in the fourth spot as Washington State racked up 423.5 points, while Mountain West members Fresno State (396.33), Colorado State (379) and San José State (337.5) rounded out the meet.
SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER TOPS FRESNO STATE 1-0

Poway High alum Trinity Coker scored a free kick in the 71st minute to give the Aztecs the win. October 9, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State women’s soccer (6-3-5, 4-1-1 MW) beat Fresno State (1-10-3, MW 1-4-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon on the SDSU SportsDeck. A stunning Trinity Coker free kick in the 70th minute gave the Aztecs the win.
SDSU VOLLEYBALL TOPPLED AT BOISE STATE IN FOUR SETS

Aztecs’ Mikela Labno launches career-high 16 kills. Boise State (13-4, 5-1 MW) maintained the statistical advantage in kills (59-52), hitting percentage (.260 to .210) and team blocks (9.0 to 6.0) to stymie the Aztecs’ hopes for a third straight upset in the Idaho state capital. Along with Labno’s...
