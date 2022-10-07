Read full article on original website
I love a good jack-o-lantern. It’s one of my favorite thins about the Halloween season – to look up on people’s porches, steps, and stoops and see the glowing faces and designs. If you’ve ever carved one yourself, you know it takes the right shape and size pumpkin to be the perfect canvas.
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At Piaule, a chic upstate New York retreat where the “rooms” are actually sleek prefab wood cabins, there’s a special feature that puts you even closer to nature: a fourth wall that’s actually a floor-to-ceiling window with a direct view into the forest. Even the spa’s hot tub has an opening where you can ogle nature while getting a good soak.
What is the deal with the fisher? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?. Over the years I have heard stories of how nasty and mean a fisher can be. Recently New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a study designed to track bobcat and what they found was at least 1 playful fisher. Watch the video below to see how this guy was indeed as playful as a house cat.
Hopefully you haven't been in a coma the last 6 years but imagine if you were and you finally come out if it and learn the Washington Redskins are now the Washington Commanders, the Gypsy Moth is now Lymantria Dispar and one of the islands in the Finger Lakes has changed it's name. What has happened?
Teasia and Jose tied the knot at their blooming summer wedding at Locust Grove Estate!. The couple met by chance at an Auntie Anne’s in one of their local malls. After seeing Teasia, Jose knew he had to ask her out on a date, but not before freshening up and looking his best.
I had a great chance to get away this weekend, and celebrate a friend of mine's birthday. For dinner, we ended up going to this great brewery. In typical fashion, I got myself a margarita and a burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions to munch down on. Immaculate Shrimp...
