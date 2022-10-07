Read full article on original website
architecturaldigest.com
The Importance of the Color Pink in Latin American Architecture and Design
In architecture, color selection is important in every part of the globe, but perhaps no place more so than in Latin America. I grew up in a Texan neighborhood of grays, browns, and beiges. It was a big contrast to the houses I’d see in El Salvador, which is where my family and I would often go to visit relatives. My grandfather’s house, for example, was cotton candy blue. The house across the street was hot pink. The house next door was orange. And the house down the street was green. Color was everywhere, and—even at that young age—it made me wonder why the architecture in the United States was so colorless in comparison.
architizer.com
Inspired by a Spider’s Web, Orange Architects Design The Line
The Line – Because of the high density of the area, opposite Amsterdam Central Station, we decided to design a building with a light identity. The Line is fragile like a Japanese tea house and yet its identity is determined by a concrete grid. A screen of 6-cm-thin balcony slabs and 880 slender concrete columns wrap the main volume like a veil. Behind this ‘orthogonal spider’s web’ residents enjoy views of the IJ waterway just in front of them. Like a cruise ship the building contains outdoor spaces all around.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
This $13 Million Japanese-Inspired House in Beverly Hills Has a Floating Tea Room
This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design. A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.
Tree Hugger
Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'
With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?
I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
I let an interior designer critique my 1-bedroom apartment. Here's how he'd make the open-plan living space look bigger and brighter.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recruited Jordan Samson, a TikTok-famous interior designer, to help transform her open-plan living and kitchen area.
Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here
You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection. The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and...
Fast Company
Snap a photo of your living room, and InteriorAI will redesign it
It’s been six weeks since my husband and I crammed 40 moving boxes into our new apartment in Brooklyn — and not a single room looks finished. The problem is two-fold: we have an unusual layout that’s split across two floors, and too many ideas for how each room should be laid out. Can we squeeze in soft seating in the upstairs dining room and stick to watching TV in the downstairs living room? How do we maximize the small open kitchen without ripping everything out and starting anew? Can the home office fit my desk, my piano, and a convertible sofa -bed, and how should each of these be positioned without it looking like a giant version of that bowl of miscellaneous stuff we all have at home?
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
livingetc.com
So much more than all-white - interior designer Sheena Murphy's home shows how to do a neutral palette to perfection
Interior designer Sheena Murphy, founder of the design studio nune, is a regular in the pages of Livingetc. We go to her for her understanding of how to take a pared back palette and make it warm. For how to take cool hues and elevate them to cosy new levels. For understanding that texture is as important as color.
