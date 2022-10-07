Read full article on original website
Related
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see
Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
NFL・
Android Headlines
We Get A Glimpse Of The Pixel Tablet's UI
Google recently held its latest Pixel event where it unveiled its latest hardware. Among the devices announced was its upcoming tablet. While the company didn’t tell us too much about the hardware, we were able to get a glimpse of the UI powering the Pixel Tablet, and it looks pretty good.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Android Headlines
Check Out These Incipio Cases For The New Google Pixel 7
Now that the Google Pixel 7 series is official, it’s time to start talking about cases. Incipio and kate spade new york have announced their case lineup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For Incipio, they are announcing the Incipio Duo for $34.99 and the Incipio Grip...
notebookcheck.net
Doogee P61 Pro hands-on: Lightweight, transparent, affordable Android 12-driven ruggedness
The Doogee S61 Pro comes as what I consider to be a successful design experiment in the rugged phone landscape, with a back cover similar to that of Xiaomi's Mi 8 Explorer Edition. To make it even more appealing, Doogee is also throwing additional back covers that can be replaced by the user without the need for any additional tools.
NFL・
Engadget
Google (finally) announces the Pixel Watch, starting at $350
Google’s Pixel Watch has been in the works for years, and Google’s been quite happy to drop hints about what it’s been cooking up. (Admittedly, having an employee leave a prototype in a restaurant will also help knock some of the wind out of any surprise you may have planned.) Today, however, is the first time that Google has really lifted the lid on its new flagship wearable, and the first time we can see if it can make up for so many false starts in the watch race.
daystech.org
History Of Google Pixel Smartphones – Updated October 2022
Google has changed its Nexus smartphone lineup with the Pixel sequence. This change occurred again in 2016, when the primary two Google Pixel smartphones arrived. With this alteration, Google roughly indicated that it’s executed making reasonably priced flagship-grade telephones geared toward builders and lovers, and that it needs to deliver its smartphone creations nearer to common customers.
Android Authority
Data shows which Pixel phone consumers prefer buying and it's no surprise
New Pixel sales data suggests Google is still a very tiny fish in the smartphone pond. New data from IDC shows that Pixel phones have yet to cross the 10 million mark in one generation. A graph shared by the analytics firm suggests that Google has sold less than 5...
Android Central
Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) stuck at Android Recovery after booting!!
Today when I attempted to reboot my Samsung Galaxy A7(2018), the screen got stuck at Android Recovery. Now the technicians at the Samsung Support have advised for factory reset. The problem with factory reset/ wiping data is that I will lose all the important app data as well as other data stored in the internal memory of the phone. I want a way to exit the Android Recovery without losing all the data or want to somehow backup all the data before attempting a factory reset.
Phone Arena
Don't expect the USB-C iPhone 15 to also offer faster charging
After the recent passage of the common charging standard requirements in the European Parliament, Apple will have to equip the last holdouts among its devices that feature a Lightning port, with a USB-C one by the end of 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple won't be waiting for the...
Motorola Razr 2022 set for release at an amazing price
The iconic foldable phone may be much more affordable than previously expected
Comments / 0