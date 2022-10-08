ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Project to redesign Hughes-Ehringhaus-Oak Stump intersection back on track

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

A long-awaited N.C. Department of Transportation intersection improvement project at Hughes Boulevard, Ehringhaus Street and Oak Stump Road is moving forward.

The project is estimated to cost $12.2 million and it will permanently close a portion of Ehringhaus Street. NCDOT Division 1 Communications Officer Tim Hass said right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin next October. Construction is scheduled to start in June 2025 and it will take between 18 to 24 months to complete.

Construction is expected to cost $9.1 million while right-of-way acquisition is estimated at $2.8 million, Hass said. He said relocating utilities for the project is estimated to cost $300,000.

Hass said NCDOT met with Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County officials earlier this week to brief them on the project’s design.

“Though there have been some very slight modifications, this is almost identical to one of the alternates presented at the public meeting held in August 2019,” Hass said in an email.

The plans show NCDOT will close a section of Ehringhaus Street between the entrance to Port Elizabeth Center and Oak Stump Road. There will also be a new four-lane connector road built between Ehringhaus Street and Hughes Boulevard.

Two roundabouts are also planned as part of the intersection improvements. One will be at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and the new connector road. The second roundabout will be at the intersection of Oak Stump Road and Ranch Drive near Northeastern High School.

In Pasquotank’s weekly memo to county commissioners, Planning and Inspections Director Shelley Cox said the proposed design could significantly impact wetlands in the area.

“NCDOT has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers on the design,” the memo stated.

The project was originally slated to begin in 2021 but NCDOT announced in April 2020 that it, along with many projects across the state, was being pushed back to 2022 because of a shortage of funds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was later pushed back to 2023.

NCDOT gets its funding from various revenue sources, all of which were adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

One of the largest sources of funding is the state’s gasoline tax. That revenue was severely affected at the time by lower gas prices at the pump and motorists driving fewer miles because of stay-at-home orders that were in place at the time.

NCDOT also collects taxes on car sales and vehicle fees from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

