Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Musk: 1st Tesla Semi trucks going to Pepsi in December
Tesla Inc. has started production of its long delayed Semi electric commercial truck and PepsiCo will receive the first deliveries on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the Semi would have 500 miles of range and would be “super fun to drive.”...
ARKK Could Skyrocket If Cathie Wood And Elon Musk Are Right
While the markets worry about inflation, Cathie Wood and even Elon Musk see deflation coming. Here’s why they might be right, and how ARKK could soar as a result.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Musk Announces Pepsi Receives First Production Tesla Semi On December 1
In a tweet, Elon Musk announces that deliveries of the Tesla Semi begin on December 1. Pepsi is the first company to get them. The only other details that Musk gave were that the Semi had a range of 500 miles and was "super fun to drive." The Tesla Semi...
Tesla investors, beware: Musk has a narrow window to offload more shares to rustle up Twitter cash, and experts are sounding the alarm
Elon Musk may need to come up with billions of dollars in the coming days to complete the Twitter acquisition, and a sale of more Tesla stock is the easiest solution. There’s a risk you could unwittingly provide CEO Elon Musk with a vital rally he can use to sell into once Tesla posts Q3 results on Oct. 19.
Tesla Shares Will Remain Under Pressure After Twitter-Deal News, Analyst Says — Unless Elon Musk Gives Clarity
Elon Musk on Tuesday renewed his interest in Twitter Inc. TWTR for the originally agreed-upon deal value of $44 billion. What Happened: Neither party has so far asked to put the lawsuit filed in the Delaware Chancery Court on hold, prompting Judge Kathaleen McCormick to rule on Wednesday that the five-day trial, scheduled to begin on Oct. 17, is on track. Shares of Musk’s flagship electric vehicle business Tesla Inc. TSLA came under significant selling pressure amid the development.
Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow
It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
Tesla stock had its worst week since March 2020 during a 'very intense 7 days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
Musk says Tesla Semi output starting, with deliveries to Pepsi in December
Tesla is starting production of its Semi truck and the electric vehicle maker will deliver to PepsiCo on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday evening. The big picture: PepsiCo was among the firms lined up for deliveries of the battery-powered Class 8 truck after Musk announced in 2017 that production would begin two years later.
Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at its original purchase price on Monday — a rare move for a billionaire that has never been one to back down from a legal battle. "Musk was going to lose the case," Erik Gordon, a business law professor at University of Michigan, told Insider. "His lawyers knew that. Twitter's lawyers knew that. His only hope was for Twitter to cave, and they didn't."
Tesla Needs a Charge as Stock Breaks Key Support
The market is ripping higher on Monday, but Tesla (TSLA) is down in the dumps. Shares are down about 8% on the day as the stock is badly in need of a charge. Today’s decline comes after Tesla’s third-quarter delivery report. Despite record results, Tesla’s production numbers were...
Musk selling Tesla stock for Twitter takeover is ‘giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice’
Tesla bull and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that Elon Musk’s sale of his automaker’s stock to fund the Twitter takeover is like “giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza.”. Ives, who has been a skeptic of Musk’s decision to buy Twitter due to...
EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Tesla Bear Says Cathie Wood Is A Destroyer Of Capital, '100% Incorrect' About Elon Musk-Led Company
A longtime Tesla Inc TSLA bear is poking holes in the investing approach of one of Wall Street's biggest Tesla bulls. What Happened: GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson called out Ark Invest's Cathie Wood for what he views as a flawed investment approach Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Stock Market Movers."
Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong
The Nasdaq moved only slightly higher on Monday, lagging other major market benchmarks in premarket trading. Tesla shares were down more than 5% as investors responded to poor delivery numbers. However, Tesla's production jumped, and that's the more important metric to watch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Elon Musk Wants to Create a Super App
A new actor enters the tech scene. And it's not just any actor. This is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , known to be a chief disruptor. The richest man in the world put back on the table, on Oct. 4, his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a social network which he considers to be the Town Square of our time. Basically, a place where trendsetters and opinion makers meet.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate creation of his X 'everything app'
Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is back on the table and the billionaire is claiming the purchase will accelerate the development of his long-discussed "everything app." After months of litigation, the Tesla CEO is looking to avoid a court battle by offering to buy the social media...
How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
