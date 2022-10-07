ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Musk: 1st Tesla Semi trucks going to Pepsi in December

Tesla Inc. has started production of its long delayed Semi electric commercial truck and PepsiCo will receive the first deliveries on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the Semi would have 500 miles of range and would be “super fun to drive.”...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla Shares Will Remain Under Pressure After Twitter-Deal News, Analyst Says — Unless Elon Musk Gives Clarity

Elon Musk on Tuesday renewed his interest in Twitter Inc. TWTR for the originally agreed-upon deal value of $44 billion. What Happened: Neither party has so far asked to put the lawsuit filed in the Delaware Chancery Court on hold, prompting Judge Kathaleen McCormick to rule on Wednesday that the five-day trial, scheduled to begin on Oct. 17, is on track. Shares of Musk’s flagship electric vehicle business Tesla Inc. TSLA came under significant selling pressure amid the development.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
BUSINESS
Axios

Musk says Tesla Semi output starting, with deliveries to Pepsi in December

Tesla is starting production of its Semi truck and the electric vehicle maker will deliver to PepsiCo on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday evening. The big picture: PepsiCo was among the firms lined up for deliveries of the battery-powered Class 8 truck after Musk announced in 2017 that production would begin two years later.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at its original purchase price on Monday — a rare move for a billionaire that has never been one to back down from a legal battle. "Musk was going to lose the case," Erik Gordon, a business law professor at University of Michigan, told Insider. "His lawyers knew that. Twitter's lawyers knew that. His only hope was for Twitter to cave, and they didn't."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Needs a Charge as Stock Breaks Key Support

The market is ripping higher on Monday, but Tesla (TSLA) is down in the dumps. Shares are down about 8% on the day as the stock is badly in need of a charge. Today’s decline comes after Tesla’s third-quarter delivery report. Despite record results, Tesla’s production numbers were...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong

The Nasdaq moved only slightly higher on Monday, lagging other major market benchmarks in premarket trading. Tesla shares were down more than 5% as investors responded to poor delivery numbers. However, Tesla's production jumped, and that's the more important metric to watch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Wants to Create a Super App

A new actor enters the tech scene. And it's not just any actor. This is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , known to be a chief disruptor. The richest man in the world put back on the table, on Oct. 4, his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a social network which he considers to be the Town Square of our time. Basically, a place where trendsetters and opinion makers meet.
BUSINESS
Reuters

How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
BUSINESS

