Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Vicksburg’s Diaz family spends the semester in Mexico
Vicksburg residents Pablo and Amber Diaz wanted their children, Maya, Ella and Luca, to become fluent in Spanish. They also wanted them to experience the rich Mexican culture, since Pablo was born in San Felipe, a seaside town in Yucatan, Mexico. Therefore, the couple decided to create their own family...
People Didn't Know What "The Green Book" Was On Jeopardy, And It's Proof We Need More Black History Taught In School
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
Vicksburg Post
Father-daughter team serves Legion Post 3, Auxiliary as chaplains
“To you is given the spiritual leadership of this post.”. According to the American Legion’s Chaplain’s Handbook, that is the first line of the charge, or call of duty, for post chaplains when they are sworn into office. It’s the charge Randy Sharp received when he was sworn...
Comments / 0