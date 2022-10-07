ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Vicksburg’s Diaz family spends the semester in Mexico

Vicksburg residents Pablo and Amber Diaz wanted their children, Maya, Ella and Luca, to become fluent in Spanish. They also wanted them to experience the rich Mexican culture, since Pablo was born in San Felipe, a seaside town in Yucatan, Mexico. Therefore, the couple decided to create their own family...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Father-daughter team serves Legion Post 3, Auxiliary as chaplains

“To you is given the spiritual leadership of this post.”. According to the American Legion’s Chaplain’s Handbook, that is the first line of the charge, or call of duty, for post chaplains when they are sworn into office. It’s the charge Randy Sharp received when he was sworn...
VICKSBURG, MS

