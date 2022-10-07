ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Yadier Molina
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#World Series#Yankees#The National League#The American League#The Blue Jays#Cardinals#Mariners#Dodgers
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Yankees leave Chapman off ALDS roster, fine him for missing workout

Things are not going well for Aroldis Chapman. The New York Yankees will leave the former closer off the roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, manager Aaron Boone said, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. General manager Brian Cashman revealed Chapman was also fined after...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake

Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League. The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy