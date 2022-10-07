Read full article on original website
LSU Men's Golf Opens Play At Purdue Invite
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team plays its fourth tournament of the fall season when they open play Monday against a tough lineup in the Purdue Fall Invite at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. The tournament is set for 36 holes on Monday and...
LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Ole Miss contest will be televised on CBS.
Tigers Fall Short in Five at No. 15 Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU’s rally attempt fell short as No. 15 Florida came out on top in five sets (18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-21, 9-15) Sunday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-8, 4-4 SEC) hit .168 in the match behind 62 kills, 58 assists and two aces. Defensively,...
Tigers Defeated by No. 5 Alabama, 5-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (8-3-3, 3-2-1 SEC) was defeated by No. 4 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide struck first in the 21st minute when Kate Henderson fired a shot past Swift. Gianna Paul found the back of the net eleven minutes later to take a 2-0 advantage going to the half. Alabama’s second half goals were scored by Felecia Knox (53′) Reyna Reyes (68′), and Riley Mattingly-Parker (69′).
LSU Women Win Florida State Open; Men Place Fifth
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women captured the team title on Friday at the Florida State Cross Country Open in Tallahassee, Fla., while the Tiger men recorded a fifth-place finish at Apalachee Regional Park. LSU women’s team accumulated 37 points for the first-place finish, followed in the Top...
IN FOCUS: LSU Linebacker Mike Jones Jr.
While Mike Jones Jr. was just starting to emerge as one of the nation’s best outside linebackers at Clemson, his dream was always to eventually move to inside linebacker. Clemson’s linebacker room was crowded, and there was no clear path to start in the middle of the defense for him.
Soccer Set To Host No. 4 Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Soccer (8-2-3, 3-1-1 SEC) will host No. 4 Alabama (12-1-1, 5-0 SEC) for a top ten matchup in Baton Rouge at 1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be available through livestream on SEC Network Plus. Links to...
Football Falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13
BATON ROUGE – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
