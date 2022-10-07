ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

LSU Men's Golf Opens Play At Purdue Invite

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team plays its fourth tournament of the fall season when they open play Monday against a tough lineup in the Purdue Fall Invite at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. The tournament is set for 36 holes on Monday and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Fall Short in Five at No. 15 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU’s rally attempt fell short as No. 15 Florida came out on top in five sets (18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-21, 9-15) Sunday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-8, 4-4 SEC) hit .168 in the match behind 62 kills, 58 assists and two aces. Defensively,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
LSUSports.net

Tigers Defeated by No. 5 Alabama, 5-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (8-3-3, 3-2-1 SEC) was defeated by No. 4 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide struck first in the 21st minute when Kate Henderson fired a shot past Swift. Gianna Paul found the back of the net eleven minutes later to take a 2-0 advantage going to the half. Alabama’s second half goals were scored by Felecia Knox (53′) Reyna Reyes (68′), and Riley Mattingly-Parker (69′).
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Women Win Florida State Open; Men Place Fifth

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women captured the team title on Friday at the Florida State Cross Country Open in Tallahassee, Fla., while the Tiger men recorded a fifth-place finish at Apalachee Regional Park. LSU women’s team accumulated 37 points for the first-place finish, followed in the Top...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

While Mike Jones Jr. was just starting to emerge as one of the nation’s best outside linebackers at Clemson, his dream was always to eventually move to inside linebacker. Clemson’s linebacker room was crowded, and there was no clear path to start in the middle of the defense for him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Soccer Set To Host No. 4 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Soccer (8-2-3, 3-1-1 SEC) will host No. 4 Alabama (12-1-1, 5-0 SEC) for a top ten matchup in Baton Rouge at 1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be available through livestream on SEC Network Plus. Links to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Football Falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13

BATON ROUGE – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN

