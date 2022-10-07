ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp

San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Pair Arrested In Connection With String Of Shootings

Two San Francisco men are facing firearm-related felony charges, following their arrest in late September. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Friday against Faalavelave Ulavale, 28, and Arturo Osorio, 30. The pair are accused of multiple shootings that took place between March 2021 and September 2022 in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solo crash at Menlo Park shopping center causes gas leak, evacuations

MENLO PARK -- No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations.The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center.Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.The gas leak was capped by PG&E crews at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly thereafter.No one was injured.
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose

A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos

SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Road Closures Sunday Night For Fireworks Show

CAPITOLA (BCN) Several streets in Capitola will be closed Sunday night for the Monte Foundation fireworks show. The road closures will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson for the Capitola Police Department said Saturday that the street closures are being implemented to prevent vehicular traffic in the Capitola Village area.
CAPITOLA, CA
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

