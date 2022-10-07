Read full article on original website
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
SFGate
Pair Arrested In Connection With String Of Shootings
Two San Francisco men are facing firearm-related felony charges, following their arrest in late September. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Friday against Faalavelave Ulavale, 28, and Arturo Osorio, 30. The pair are accused of multiple shootings that took place between March 2021 and September 2022 in...
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SFGate
Drivers Advised To Avoid Whipple Avenue At Veterans Boulevard Following Power Outage
Drivers in Redwood City were advised to avoid the area of Whipple Avenue and Veterans Boulevard this morning following an accident that caused a power outage. Redwood City police issued a traffic advisory at 7:17 a.m. Road closures in the area are impacting traffic and drivers are being asked to...
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
Police activity at Fremont station delays BART trains
OAKLAND -- BART said just after 6 p.m. Sunday there was a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond direction due to police activity at the Fremont Station.
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
PHOTO: DUI driver arrested after crashing into business
A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a business Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department.
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
EXCLUSIVE: Shots fired in daytime carjacking attempt at San Francisco shopping plaza
Video shows one of the two suspects fire multiple rounds at the blue Honda sedan. The news of the incident came as a shock to many who eat and shop at the popular, family-friendly shopping plaza.
Solo crash at Menlo Park shopping center causes gas leak, evacuations
MENLO PARK -- No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations.The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center.Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.The gas leak was capped by PG&E crews at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly thereafter.No one was injured.
NBC Bay Area
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
Woman hospitalized following Santa Rosa house fire, $20,000 in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa woman was taken to a local hospital Saturday following a fire at her residence that appears to have been started by combustible materials left on top of a floor heater unit. Santa Rosa firefighters received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at about 6:30 a.m. […]
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos
SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
SFGate
Road Closures Sunday Night For Fireworks Show
CAPITOLA (BCN) Several streets in Capitola will be closed Sunday night for the Monte Foundation fireworks show. The road closures will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson for the Capitola Police Department said Saturday that the street closures are being implemented to prevent vehicular traffic in the Capitola Village area.
SFGate
