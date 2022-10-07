City of Joplin accepts bids for old downtown public library building

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is now accepting bids for the sale and redevelopment of the old downtown Public Library.

The building has sat vacant for several years. It was given to Missouri Southern State University to turn into office space. But, MSSU transferred it back to the City.

Now the City is looking for someone to give it new life.

They will accept bids until February 1st, 2023.

Bid forms are available from Tony Robyn, Assistant City Manager. You can call 417-624-0820 ext. 1203 or write to trobyn@joplinmo.org.

