Android Headlines
YouTube Will Soon Come Out With Account Handles
YouTube is a great video-sharing platform, but it’s not great when it comes to tagging other users. This is something that the company wants to rectify, however. Starting next week, YouTube will start rolling out account handles for its users, according to The Verge. Other platforms like Twitter and...
Android Headlines
Get 50% Off The 4K Fire Streaming Stick For Amazon Prime Early Access
Amazon has a line of nice streaming sticks under the “Fire” name. Now, for Amazon Prime Early Access, you can get the 4K Fire TV Stick for half off on Amazon. This brings the price down to just $24.99. The Amazon Fire TV Sticks are notable for having...
Android Headlines
Twitter Doesn't Like You Screenshotting Tweets
Taking screenshots is one of the primary ways that we share internet content. While most social media platforms don’t mind this method of sharing, one platform might have a few reservations. Twitter has a new prompt that pops up whenever you’re screenshotting tweets. This nudges you to share content in-app rather than off-platform.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp's Paid Subscription Will Be Tailored To Business Users
From Twitter to Instagram, there are several communication platforms that are coming out with paid subscriptions. WhatsApp is no different, as the company is testing the paid subscription with its beta users. According to WABInfo, the subscription might be targeted toward WhatsApp business users. This is an interesting dynamic, as...
Android Headlines
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Headphones Deals
Amazon’s first ever Prime Early Access sale is here, and we’re finding thousands of great items on sale today. So to help weed out some of all of these deals, we are working on roundups for different categories. Here, you’ll find the best headphones deals that are available for Amazon Prime Early Access. That includes headphones from brands like Google, Sony, Apple, Beats, Samsung and so much more.
Android Headlines
The Brand New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now $235
For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, it is discounting the brand new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) which were announced just last month by Apple. These are currently listed for $234.99, which is going to save you $14 off of these. Sure that’s not a big discount, but keep in mind that Apple products rarely get discounted, and the fact that these are not even a month old yet.
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
The Sony WH-1000XM5 Are Discounted For Amazon Prime Early Access
If you’re looking for a new pair of Sony headphones, then you’re in luck. The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access for $50 off. This brings the price down to just $348 on Amazon. Sony is great when it comes to making noise-canceling headphones,...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 6a Is A Steal At $329 On Amazon
The Google Pixel 6a has dropped to its lower price point yet, it can be yours for only $329 thanks to this sale. This sale is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deal. You’ll need to have a Prime account in order to avail the offer. Even if you don’t, though, you’ll get a great deal at $349.
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Android Headlines
Get The Galaxy S22+ For $799 On Amazon Prime Early Access & More
There are plenty of opportunities to save money on the latest Samsung products, and Amazon prime early access is an example. The popular Samsung Galaxy S22+ is now down to just $799 during this sale. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 devices earlier this year, and they were really popular. The...
Android Headlines
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google announced three high-profile products recently, and in addition to that, a new color variant for one of its existing earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a new color option. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available in a new color option. Google quietly announced...
Android Headlines
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
Android Headlines
Millions Of Facebook Users May Have Had Their Passwords Stolen
If you typically give third-party apps your Facebook information, then we have some bad news for you. Meta warns that millions of Facebook users may have had their passwords stolen, according to Engadget. The company says that there were hundreds of apps designed to skim your account credentials on both major app stores.
Android Headlines
Get The Moto G Stylus 5G For $100 Off
The popular Motorola G Stylus 5G (2022) is now available for a deep $100 discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. The discount brings the price down to a low $199. This is one of Motorola’s newest phones, as it is the 2022 version. Thus, it brings...
Android Headlines
Official Pixel 7 Pro 30x Super Res Zoom Camera Samples Are Here
Google has decided to share some official 30x Super Res Zoom camera samples from the Pixel 7 Pro. 30x Super Res Zoom is one of the major upgrades to the Pixel 7 Pro camera, actually. Official Pixel 7 pro 30x Super Res Zoom camera samples are in. As per usual,...
Julie Greenwald Named CEO of Newly Created Atlantic Music Group
Julie Greenwald has been elevated to chairman & CEO of the newly created Atlantic Music Group. In her new post, Greenwald oversees Atlantic Records — including the Atlantic, Atco, Big Beat, and Canvasback labels — as well as 300 Elektra Entertainment, which encompasses 300, Elektra, Fueled by Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA, and Public Consumption. Greenwald and Craig Kallman will continue to jointly lead Atlantic Records, with Kallman continuing as chairman & CEO. Late last year, the company launched 300 Elektra Entertainment with Kevin Liles as chairman-CEO, merging the two labels as part of Atlantic parent Warner Music’s acquisition of...
Android Headlines
UAG Announces Scout Series Case For The Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
UAG aka Urban Armor Gear announced a case for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company announced its Scout Series case for the two devices, and that case comes in two color options. UAG Scout case is now available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
