Anna, IL

KFVS12

Colorfest held in downtown Anna

The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River. A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving hit...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebrates area's German heritage

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets Feat. Bart on 10/7/2022

Have you every wanted to see "Egypt?" Well now you can; because "Egypt" is up for adoption right now in Cape Girardeau. If you've been wanting a furry friend, SEMO pets has an deal that will make your future 4-legged-friend more affordable. Jenn farmer tells us how.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
JACKSON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man

A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s'mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Grant to benefit McCracken residents in need of dentures

Some low-income residents of McCracken County will receive dentures thanks to a $25,000 grant. WellCare of Kentucky announced the grant on Thursday to benefit the Family Service Society's emergency denture program. The agency frequently receives requests for help with dental care, but due to funding limitations, those eligible often have...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

