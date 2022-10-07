Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Colorfest held in downtown Anna
The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving hit...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebrates area's German heritage
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River.
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
KFVS12
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Heartland Pets Feat. Bart on 10/7/2022
Have you every wanted to see "Egypt?" Well now you can; because "Egypt" is up for adoption right now in Cape Girardeau. If you've been wanting a furry friend, SEMO pets has an deal that will make your future 4-legged-friend more affordable. Jenn farmer tells us how. Heartland Pets feat....
wpsdlocal6.com
Ratoberfest, local car festival, donates proceeds to domestic crisis center
PADUCAH — It's a car lover's paradise. The Ratoberfest was back in Paducah for its 13th year on Saturday. The event doubles as a fun day out and a way to give back. Local car enthusiasts came together to raise money for a local charity. The low rumble of...
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
KFVS12
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man
A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
westkentuckystar.com
Grant to benefit McCracken residents in need of dentures
Some low-income residents of McCracken County will receive dentures thanks to a $25,000 grant. WellCare of Kentucky announced the grant on Thursday to benefit the Family Service Society's emergency denture program. The agency frequently receives requests for help with dental care, but due to funding limitations, those eligible often have...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
Comments / 0