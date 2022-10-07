ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Many Hawkeye wounds are self inflicted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team’s 9-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday night:. From the continued lack of any sort of offensive consistency to a defense which surrendered 200 yards on the ground, there wasn’t much good to come out of a field-goal filled setback that leaves Iowa 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten heading into a bye week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sioux City Journal

Bailey's pick seals triumph for Illinois over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Moline’s Matthew Bailey didn’t leave anything to chance. The Illinois freshman intercepted a Spencer Petras pass with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining Saturday night to seal the Fighting Illini’s field goal-filled 9-6 victory over Iowa at Memorial Stadium. "This is the first time...
NORMAL, IL
Sioux City Journal

Game-sealing pick a 'relief' for Illini's Bailey

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In more ways than one, Matthew Bailey felt a sense of relief Saturday night after his late-game interception helped seal the Illinois football team’s 9-6 victory over Iowa. The freshman defensive back from Moline returned to the field at Memorial Stadium following a quick trip...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes, Illini reach a pivotal point

IOWA CITY — For differing reasons, Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois football tilt has become a pivotal game for both programs. Sandwiched between match-ups against Michigan and Ohio State, the Hawkeyes at 3-2 see the 6:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium as a chance to gain a little momentum heading into a midseason bye week on the schedule.
IOWA CITY, IA
College Sports
Sioux City Journal

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again. Jones and her mother, Amy, were critically injured, her father Trey was killed and a younger brother suffered minor injuries...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

East Moline 3 vehicle crash

Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday. East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Avenue Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th and Archer Drive. No one involved sustained serious injuries.
EAST MOLINE, IL

