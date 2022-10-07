Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Many Hawkeye wounds are self inflicted
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team’s 9-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday night:. From the continued lack of any sort of offensive consistency to a defense which surrendered 200 yards on the ground, there wasn’t much good to come out of a field-goal filled setback that leaves Iowa 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten heading into a bye week.
Sioux City Journal
Bailey's pick seals triumph for Illinois over Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Moline’s Matthew Bailey didn’t leave anything to chance. The Illinois freshman intercepted a Spencer Petras pass with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining Saturday night to seal the Fighting Illini’s field goal-filled 9-6 victory over Iowa at Memorial Stadium. "This is the first time...
Sioux City Journal
Game-sealing pick a 'relief' for Illini's Bailey
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In more ways than one, Matthew Bailey felt a sense of relief Saturday night after his late-game interception helped seal the Illinois football team’s 9-6 victory over Iowa. The freshman defensive back from Moline returned to the field at Memorial Stadium following a quick trip...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes, Illini reach a pivotal point
IOWA CITY — For differing reasons, Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois football tilt has become a pivotal game for both programs. Sandwiched between match-ups against Michigan and Ohio State, the Hawkeyes at 3-2 see the 6:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium as a chance to gain a little momentum heading into a midseason bye week on the schedule.
Sioux City Journal
Bluder doubts injured commit will play again
Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again. Jones and her mother, Amy, were critically injured, her father Trey was killed and a younger brother suffered minor injuries...
East Moline 3 vehicle crash
East Moline 3 vehicle crash
Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday. East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Avenue Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th and Archer Drive. No one involved sustained serious injuries.
Sioux City Journal
Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday
East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Ave. Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Ave. and Archer Drive. According to Lt. David Rummery, none of the passengers involved sustained serious injuries. One party was treated for minor injuries on scene.
