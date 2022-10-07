CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team’s 9-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday night:. From the continued lack of any sort of offensive consistency to a defense which surrendered 200 yards on the ground, there wasn’t much good to come out of a field-goal filled setback that leaves Iowa 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten heading into a bye week.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO