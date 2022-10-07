ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Pavona's Pizza Joint in Akron catches fire Friday

By The Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Akron and Fairlawn firefighters responded to Pavona's Pizza Joint to extinguish a blazing fire, according to our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal .

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no one was injured at the popular Akron pizza place.

