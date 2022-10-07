Read full article on original website
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
"Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Collider
'Chucky' Season 2 Premiere Available for Free from SyFy
Even though it’s just the beginning of October, this ghoulish month has already seen a handful of great horror releases. This includes Chucky, who returned for his killer second season this past Wednesday. Season 2 is only one episode in, but it's already off to an explosive start. If you missed the terrifying premiere, then have no fear, because SyFy has posted the episode in its entirety on their YouTube channel.
‘The Mole’: What Time Will New Episodes Be Added to Netflix?
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. After way too long of a break, The Mole is finally back with brand new episodes. Now a Netflix original series, The Mole 2022 is the same game that achieved cult status back when it premiered in 2001, but now it’s a bingeable adventure for modern streaming audiences. If you love The Circle, Netflix’s other game of bluffing and sleuthing, you’ve got to get into the world of The Mole.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 release date, cast, and episode count
The White Lotus, HBO’s Emmy-winning, critically-acclaimed, limited anthology series is coming back for a second season, this time set in picturesque Sicily, Italy. Like the first season, which took place in the tropical setting of Hawaii—by design, since it was filmed in the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic—the upcoming season will likewise feature the fictional resort chain that also serves as the title of the series.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
NFL・
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
tvinsider.com
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen & Danneel Ackles Tease Dean’s Voice Isn’t the Only We’ll Hear (VIDEO)
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts
Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen. The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted...
WHAT’S STREAMING‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Rosaline’ and The 1975
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Movies. • Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
When Does ‘Hellraiser’ Premiere on Hulu? How To Watch The 2022 Reboot
Greater delights await those who have been anxiously awaiting the newest iteration of Hellraiser on Hulu. The horror series, which last left off in 2018’s Hellraiser: Judgment, isn’t exactly a reboot, isn’t exactly a sequel. And if you’re tortured by what to call this? Why, that’s just what Pinhead would want.
Collider
'Kindred': Octavia E. Butler TV Adaptation Headed to Hulu This December
Kindred, the TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's influential and most celebrated 1979 novel will premiere exclusively on Hulu on December 13. The new drama series will include eight episodes helmed by Watchmen alum Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, with Mallori Johnson playing the lead role of Dana James. The television series will shortly become accessible on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other markets under the Star name.
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead Teases a Simmering Conflict In a New Clip
Last Sunday’s part-three premiere of The Walking Dead was somewhat underwhelming, especially as it kicked off the series’ final eight episodes. But that looks to be changing soon if this new trailer can be trusted, as the fight between the Alexandrians and the Commonwealth reaches a new simmering point.
The 'Chainsaw Man' Anime Is Finally Coming out This Week — How Many Episodes Is It?
One of the most highly anticipated anime of the year is almost here. Chainsaw Man will officially begin streaming this week. This adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga comes from MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and the final season of Attack on Titan. The show is set to be simulcast internationally to coincide with its Japanese broadcast.
Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’
Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
tvinsider.com
‘Titans’: HBO Max Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date & Teaser (VIDEO)
A creepy new teaser for HBO Max‘s Titans suggests things are about to get very bloody in the upcoming fourth season, set to premiere on Thursday, November 3. The trailer (watch below) shows a pool of blood surrounded by ritualistic markings as a bloody hand slowly emerges from the pit. While we don’t know for sure, it’s reasonable to assume this is the iconic Titans villain Brother Blood, the new big bad of Season 4, played by The Originals alum Joseph Morgan.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
