Lee County, FL

Airport news: RSW will resume normal flight operations Tuesday, Oct. 11

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
As Southwest Floridians continue to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, anything that can come close to resembling what life was like before the deadly Category 4 hit is good news.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will resume full operations, according to the Lee County Port Authority.

Need help? One-stop disaster recovery resources available in Lee County for residents impacted by Ian

Fort Myers Beach survivor:Hurricane Ian was the 'most horrifying day of my life'

Give, get help:Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

The last flight to depart Southwest Florida prior to Ian was the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27. RSW opened again on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for limited operations. The same day President Joe Biden landed there to go on a tour of the damage in SWFL.

LCPA wants travelers to be aware of the following:

  • Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
  • Although restrooms will be open, we will not have drinking water available in the terminal until the boil water notice in our area has been lifted.
  • For any questions about specific flights, please go to your airline directly as they will have the most up-to-date information.

wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
