ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Grand Jury Round Up: Sanderson indicted for murder in car crash, Wright bond hearing held

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDpje_0iQCh9z200

The Chatham County grand jury has indicted three men for felony murder in the past two weeks as movement is made in other cases involving violent crimes.

Kasey Sanderson

On Sept. 21, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Kasey Sanderson for charges including felony murder, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI and fleeing police.

According to a Savannah Police report, during the early morning hours of July 5, Sanderson, 28, drove away from an SPD officer after he ran a red light at the intersection of Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue. Sanderson crashed into another car. His passenger, Angela Sanderson, 28, died on impact from her injuries. His truck caught fire. Savannah Fire crews were able to rescue him.

His next court case — a calendar call — is set for 10 a.m., Dec. 15.

Rashad Deshawn Williams

Rashad Deshawn Williams was indicted Sept. 28 for malice murder in the shooting death of Ashton Gibbs, 32.

On May 8, according to an SPD release, Williams shot and killed Gibbs and injured a 30-year-old woman following a road-rage incident on Bull and Broughton streets downtown. Williams later was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Columbus, Ohio.

His next court hearing is set for  9 a.m., Oct. 11.

Background: Chatham grand jury indicts man for murder, nine months after plea deal for aggravated assault

Michael Anthony Cimato

Also on Sept. 28, the Chatham County grand jury indicted Michael Anthony Cimato for malice murder and for concealing the death of another individual.

On the night of Aug. 8, 2021, SPD officers responded to a call for a deceased person at the 100 block of McIntyre Street. There, officers discovered Calvin Owens, 52, dead and ruled it "suspicious." Through the investigation, SPD detectives identified the 58-year-old Cimato, 58, as a suspect. U.S. Marshals apprehended Cimato in Danville, Illinois, on June 23, and extradited him to Savannah.

Vincent Truesdale, Hershel Orr, Lamartus Exley

In late August, the grand jury indicted Hershel Orr, 19, Vincent Truesdale, 17, and Lamartrus Exley, 19, for felony murder, among other violent charges, in connection with the July 7 fatal shooting of Gary Pitts, 26, on West Park Avenue.

Original Article: Savannah Police investigate fatal shooting of 26-year-old man on West Park Avenue

Arrests Made: Savannah Police arrest three teenaged suspects in connection with July 7 homicide

Another teen, Tony Crawford, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pitts and was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder and armed robbery. In late September, while incarcerated, Crawford turned 17 years old.

Rashiid Wright

A bond hearing was held Thursday in the second murder case against Rashiid Wright, 32.

In April, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Wright with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for the Dec. 3, 2021, shooting death of Ol’Liek Bonaparte, 23.

An SPD officer pulled over Wright on Dec. 17, 2021, while he was driving a car that belonged to Latrelle Gooddine, an SPD officer at the time. Gooddine was placed on leave and became the subject of an internal affairs investigation. SPD later fired Gooddine.

Less than two weeks after the Chatham County District Attorney charged Wright with Bonaparte's murder in early February, he was charged in another murder.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Grand Jury Round Up: Sanderson indicted for murder in car crash, Wright bond hearing held

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
City
Danville, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
theriver953.com

Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia

A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Gibbs
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Investigators seek third suspect in St. Helena Island burglary

The second of three suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary on St. Helena Island has been taken into custody, while the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) continues their search for the final suspect. Kevin Fralix, a 47-year-old resident of St. Helena Island, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 4....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Grand Jury Round#Dui#Savannah Police Report#Spd#Savannah Fire#Bull#U S Marshals
NBC Washington

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA

Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery

Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy