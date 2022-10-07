Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
WBIR
KPD hosts food drive for Faith & Blue weekend
Knoxville Police will hold a food drive, along with other area law enforcement agencies. The event will be at the city of Knoxville safety city from 5 to 7 Monday.
Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser after crash; TBI investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
WATE
Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
Victim in fatal East Knoxville shooting identified
One man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WBIR
KFD: Fire prevention event on Friday in Market Square
Knoxville Fire will be at Market Square highlighting fire prevention in the community. The event will highlight 100 years of Fire Prevention Month.
Metro Drug Coalition, Knoxville Police Department to collect unused medications to keep community safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition and Knoxville Police Department are partnering to participate in the DEA National Take Back Event, according to a release. The community will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications, no questions asked, MDC said. Safely disposing of unwanted or unused...
KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD. Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures. The home was occupied by two adults and one child....
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the fall weather, many people will want to take advantage of being outside by walking or riding their bikes. According to the Knoxville Police Department, numbers are up when looking at pedestrian and cycling-related injuries alongside roadways in Knoxville. Although accidents are happening more often, investigators said some are becoming harder to solve.
KPD: Deadly shooting investigation underway in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
Pawsitively fabulous | KCSO celebrates K-9 division with competition
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — To honor the 30th anniversary of its K-9 division, the Knox County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community to participate in a little friendly competition. KCSO posted pictures of its 16 current K-9s and their handlers on Facebook and wants you to pick out "the...
'Victims need to be heard, they need to be believed' | Resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to connect individuals experiencing domestic abuse with resources. Domestic violence includes physical abuse, but it's not limited to that. There is physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, and financial abuse, as well as...
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
wvlt.tv
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway. Dylan Price, 29, was trying to pass another car on a double yellow line. The brakes of the camper caught fire, and the flames spread to the inside, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials. 2 dead after ATV crash...
WBIR
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
New Tazewell officer retires after 40 years of service
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Sgt. Mike Patton took his last radio call after decades of service to the New Tazewell community. Patton has worked for the New Tazewell Police Department for 40 years and is one of East Tennessee's longest-serving officers. He said the people of New Tazewell were his main motivation for serving for four decades.
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
WBIR
