Sevierville, TN

WBIR

Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser after crash; TBI investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD. Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures. The home was occupied by two adults and one child....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the fall weather, many people will want to take advantage of being outside by walking or riding their bikes. According to the Knoxville Police Department, numbers are up when looking at pedestrian and cycling-related injuries alongside roadways in Knoxville. Although accidents are happening more often, investigators said some are becoming harder to solve.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Deadly shooting investigation underway in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident

CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire

One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway. Dylan Price, 29, was trying to pass another car on a double yellow line. The brakes of the camper caught fire, and the flames spread to the inside, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials. 2 dead after ATV crash...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New Tazewell officer retires after 40 years of service

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Sgt. Mike Patton took his last radio call after decades of service to the New Tazewell community. Patton has worked for the New Tazewell Police Department for 40 years and is one of East Tennessee's longest-serving officers. He said the people of New Tazewell were his main motivation for serving for four decades.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
