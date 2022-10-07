Read full article on original website
Related
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
WITN
Elementary schools visiting Kinston Fire Department to learn about fire safety
Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department in the east is observing Annual National Fire Safety Week by holding several events for local schools. Over 1100 students from elementary schools throughout Lenoir County will visit the Kinston Fire Department during the week of October 10th. They are covering both public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton woman killed in head-on wreck
A Clinton woman was killed in the early-morning hours Sunday morning in a head-on collision north of Salemburg, according to reports from the
WECT
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
New Bern police investigating after person shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in […]
The State Port Pilot
Midway Road detour begins Monday
Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
wcti12.com
Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board to eye ordinance to allow townhouses in some places in town
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in some parts of the R-10M zoning district. The board’s monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
New Bern man facing gun-related charges in Havelock
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a man after a call of shots fired inside the city limits. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern, was arrested, given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal discharging of a […]
Comments / 0