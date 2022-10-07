ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Nuclear 'Bluff' Designed to 'Scare People': Ex-PM of Russia

Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are merely a "bluff" because he is panicking about his mistake in invading Ukraine, his former prime minister has said. In announcing the partial mobilization of reservists to shore up his losses in Ukraine, the Russian president accused NATO countries of trying to "blackmail" Moscow with nuclear weapons, warning he would use "all available means to protect Russia and our people."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Says Situation With U.S. Is Much Worse Than Cuban Missile Crisis

A Russian government news agency said Friday that Washington likening President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis is "nonsense," suggesting that the country's situation with the U.S. is much worse. RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova directly addressed a Newsweek article that cited a Pentagon officer as...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’

JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
POLITICS
howafrica.com

The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns

US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
POLITICS

