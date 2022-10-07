Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Putin Will Be Abandoned by Iran, China if Russia Uses Nuke: James Stavridis
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Sunday that Moscow would be abandoned by its allies—including Iran and China—if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine. Stavridis' comments came after the Russian leader issued a nuclear threat over Ukraine in...
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat will backfire and 'plunge Russia into an abyss', Ukrainian governor warns
In an exclusive interview for Sky News, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Governor of the Donetsk Region in Ukraine, commented on the recent outcome of the referendums in the four regions of Ukraine that are being controlled by Moscow, and the likelihood of Putin using nuclear weapons. Ukraine needs to be ready...
Putin's top spokesman slapped down warlord Kadyrov's call to use nuclear weapons
The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, called for the use of low-yield nukes. Putin's top spokesman responded by calling for "objective assessments" in discussing nuclear war. The statements came after multiple mentions — veiled or otherwise — of a nuclear strike. Russian President Vladimir Putin's top...
Putin's Nuclear 'Bluff' Designed to 'Scare People': Ex-PM of Russia
Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are merely a "bluff" because he is panicking about his mistake in invading Ukraine, his former prime minister has said. In announcing the partial mobilization of reservists to shore up his losses in Ukraine, the Russian president accused NATO countries of trying to "blackmail" Moscow with nuclear weapons, warning he would use "all available means to protect Russia and our people."
US says it told the Kremlin that Russia will face 'catastrophic consequences' if it uses tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
The US told Russia it will face "catastrophic consequences" if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. A Biden administration official said the White House recently sent that warning to the Kremlin. Putin threatened last week to use nukes as he announced a partial military mobilization. The White House told Russia...
EXPLAINER: How real are Putin's nuclear threats in Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine's attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas that the Kremlin is about to annex
Russian state TV swamped by talk of nuclear war and Armageddon after calls for Ukraine to be nuked
VLADIMIR Putin’s propaganda TV channel has shown a terrifying segment “in anticipation of nuclear conflict”. The ominous sequence, which was aired by pro-Kremlin broadcaster NTV, showed nuclear explosions and the "Armageddon" aftermath of the blasts. NTV is owned by the media wing of energy giant Gazprom, who...
White House defends Biden's 'Armageddon' comment, says no indication Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons
The White House on Friday said it has seen no indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons despite comments made by President Biden warning the U.S. has not "faced the prospect of Armageddon" in 60 years. "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture,...
Russia Says Situation With U.S. Is Much Worse Than Cuban Missile Crisis
A Russian government news agency said Friday that Washington likening President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis is "nonsense," suggesting that the country's situation with the U.S. is much worse. RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova directly addressed a Newsweek article that cited a Pentagon officer as...
Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’
JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
Biden condemns Putin’s nuclear weapons threat, war on Ukraine
On Wednesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons, claiming Russia is being blackmailed with nuclear threats. Now, leaders around the globe are condemning Putin’s comments as both escalatory and false.
White House says Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning not based on new intelligence
The White House clarified Friday that President Joe Biden's stark warning of a nuclear 'Armageddon' amid Russia's war in Ukraine was not based on new intelligence.
The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns
US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
Biden condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, pledging continued support
“We will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression ... and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” the president said.
The Memo: Biden’s ‘armageddon’ warning raises fresh questions
President Biden’s warning about the possibility of ‘armageddon’ rumbling from the battlefields of Ukraine has scrambled an already complicated picture in the eight-month conflict. Biden made the sharp warning during an appearance at a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked Friday...
Nuclear 'Armageddon' at highest risk since 1962, Biden says; Russia blames NATO for rhetoric: Live updates
Biden's warning follows talks among Russian officials about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setback.
