ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20

When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000

A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
NFL
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Hong Kong#Auction#Pink Diamond#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sotheby#The Associated Press
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy