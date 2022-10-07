Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
World record holder is auctioning off the largest Pokémon collection in the world for over $300,000
The largest Pokémon collection the world has seen—consisting of more than 20,000 varied pieces of Pokémon merchandise—is set to be auctioned off in a single lot later this month by Hansons Auctioneers, on Oct. 18, 2022. The woman to whom this otherworldly collection belongs lives in...
Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20
When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000
A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
NFL・
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
I’m a coin collector – the 1940s penny that could be worth more than $100,000, exact details to look for
A COIN collector on social media recently shared a video about a 1940s coin worth a fortune. Tiktok user thecoinchannel, real name Eric Miller, posted a video to his account about a penny one of his followers found that could be worth over $100,000. The influencer uses his platform to...
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0