Barbara Jean Holcomb went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at the age of 84. She died peacefully at home with Becky by her side. A memorial service will be held at Missionary Baptist in Sibley, LA on Sunday, October 16 at 4 pm. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan Claude and Alice Murphy Hillidge; Husband, William Owen Holcomb, Sr.; Brothers, Jefferson Daniel Hillidge and Scotty Wayne Hillidge; Sister, Lila Ann Tharpe Walker.

SIBLEY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO