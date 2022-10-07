Read full article on original website
High school football: High-scoring Benton downs Natchitoches Central
Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, the Benton Tigers wore maroon shirts with the No. 12 and name Walker on the back during warmups. They did so to honor Robert Walker, a 16-year-old Natchitoches Central player who was killed in a UTV accident on Oct. 2, the day before the Tigers and Chiefs were scheduled to play sub-varsity games.
High school football: Bossier falls to Minden
The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Minden Crimson Tide 33-6 in a District 1-4A game Friday night in Minden. Bossier dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district. Minden improved to 2-4 and 1-2. Minden did all its scoring in the first three quarters. The Tide led 13-0 after the...
High school football: Rhodes, defense help Haughton top Byrd
Tyler Rhodes and turnovers both played big roles as the Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 23-14 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. Rhodes rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the second half.
Barbara Jean Holcomb
Barbara Jean Holcomb went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at the age of 84. She died peacefully at home with Becky by her side. A memorial service will be held at Missionary Baptist in Sibley, LA on Sunday, October 16 at 4 pm. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan Claude and Alice Murphy Hillidge; Husband, William Owen Holcomb, Sr.; Brothers, Jefferson Daniel Hillidge and Scotty Wayne Hillidge; Sister, Lila Ann Tharpe Walker.
