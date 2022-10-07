Read full article on original website
Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander earn Big West awards
Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander won Big West Conference awards on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Hawaii is top destination among Gen Z travelers
A new study looked at where the Gen Z population is booking their next vacations, and Hawaii came out close to the top.
bigislandnow.com
Kona returns to normalcy after first two-day Ironman World Championship
Many of the 20,000-plus people who flocked to Kailua-Kona last week for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship have left the island. The cones and road closure signs are gone. The country flags that lined a large stretch of Aliʻi Drive have been packed away. Normalcy has returned after a wild week filled with the aloha spirit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This is not your typical automobile race. Right now, the Rebelle Rally, an off-road endurance run over sand dunes and tough terrain, is taking place in the California-Nevada desert. And all the racers are women. Hawaii-born Verena Mei is a Rebelle Rally veteran, and a race and...
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
KITV.com
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu welcomed back an over-the-top pageant this weekend, attracting some of the top entertainers from the LGBTQ+ community. Universal Show Queen last happened in 2019, prior to the pandemic. It made a grand return the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday amid Honolulu’s pride month, happening all of October.
bigislandnow.com
Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon
Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KITV.com
Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
Last chance to attend warrior tryouts for Jason Momoa show
The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.
Hawaii’s East-West Center ‘Is Undergoing A Renaissance’ With More Eyes On Pacific Affairs
The U.S. government’s growing focus on the Pacific region is raising the profile of the East-West Center, the decades-old Honolulu-based educational institution that spent years defending its multimillion dollar congressional budget appropriation but now may be on the cusp of receiving a significant increase in federal funding. It’s a...
Showers to increase in the days ahead
Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week.
KHON2
Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
KITV.com
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
KITV.com
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
Oahu, Kauai under flood advisories as storms arrive
The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
