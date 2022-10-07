ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bigislandnow.com

Kona returns to normalcy after first two-day Ironman World Championship

Many of the 20,000-plus people who flocked to Kailua-Kona last week for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship have left the island. The cones and road closure signs are gone. The country flags that lined a large stretch of Aliʻi Drive have been packed away. Normalcy has returned after a wild week filled with the aloha spirit.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu welcomed back an over-the-top pageant this weekend, attracting some of the top entertainers from the LGBTQ+ community. Universal Show Queen last happened in 2019, prior to the pandemic. It made a grand return the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday amid Honolulu’s pride month, happening all of October.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon

Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI

