Natchitoches, LA

bossierpress.com

College football: Tech wins C-USA opener

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech started its “new” season off with a victory on Saturday night as the Bulldogs claimed their Conference USA opener by way of a 41-31 win over the UTEP Miners inside Joe Aillet Stadium. It was all LA Tech (2-3, 1-0 C-USA) in the...
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: High-scoring Benton downs Natchitoches Central

Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, the Benton Tigers wore maroon shirts with the No. 12 and name Walker on the back during warmups. They did so to honor Robert Walker, a 16-year-old Natchitoches Central player who was killed in a UTV accident on Oct. 2, the day before the Tigers and Chiefs were scheduled to play sub-varsity games.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Rhodes, defense help Haughton top Byrd

Tyler Rhodes and turnovers both played big roles as the Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 23-14 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. Rhodes rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the second half.
HAUGHTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Ruston shooting

A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KEITHVILLE, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches

There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches Police Department Investigating Thursday Shooting

Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Assault leads to numerous charges

A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
RUSTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Red light violation leads to warrant, drug arrest

Ruston Police arrested a man on drug charges and arrest warrants after an officer observed the driver commit a traffic violation. Samuel Frost, Jr., 28, of Ruston was stopped Thursday for making an illegal turn on a red signal. During the stop, Frost said his license was suspended and warrants possibly existed for his arrest.
RUSTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Leesville Attorney Sentenced in Enticement of Minor Case

Leesville, La - A Leesville attorney who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison. Judge James D. Cain Jr. also sentenced Michael Allen Smith Jr., 33, to 20 years of supervised release to follow his prison sentence. Smith pleaded guilty on Feb. 17.
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Residents Sentenced for Drug Charges

On September 27, 2022, Elena Elizabeth Rivers, 30 and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thomas was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10...
SABINE PARISH, LA

