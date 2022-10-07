Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
College football: Tech wins C-USA opener
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech started its “new” season off with a victory on Saturday night as the Bulldogs claimed their Conference USA opener by way of a 41-31 win over the UTEP Miners inside Joe Aillet Stadium. It was all LA Tech (2-3, 1-0 C-USA) in the...
bossierpress.com
High school football: High-scoring Benton downs Natchitoches Central
Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, the Benton Tigers wore maroon shirts with the No. 12 and name Walker on the back during warmups. They did so to honor Robert Walker, a 16-year-old Natchitoches Central player who was killed in a UTV accident on Oct. 2, the day before the Tigers and Chiefs were scheduled to play sub-varsity games.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Rhodes, defense help Haughton top Byrd
Tyler Rhodes and turnovers both played big roles as the Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 23-14 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. Rhodes rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the second half.
Ruston defeats Alexandria thanks to run game, interceptions
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh ALEXANDRIA - All season long, Ruston hoped to make a run to unseat West Monroe atop District 2-5A as the outright champion. After Friday, the Bearcats are 20 percent away from their quest after defeating Alexandria Senior ...
KNOE TV8
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
arklatexweekend.com
Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches
There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Police Department Investigating Thursday Shooting
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
kalb.com
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 28, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate court ordered a new trial. Ryan Jimmerson, 30, was accused of raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter...
kalb.com
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a 75-year-old grandmother told News Channel 5 that the woman passed away in a Thursday, Oct. 6 morning house fire on 5th Street in Alexandria. Her name has not yet been publicly released. On Friday morning, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but only received an official press release from the City of Alexandria for one of the incidents. News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Red light violation leads to warrant, drug arrest
Ruston Police arrested a man on drug charges and arrest warrants after an officer observed the driver commit a traffic violation. Samuel Frost, Jr., 28, of Ruston was stopped Thursday for making an illegal turn on a red signal. During the stop, Frost said his license was suspended and warrants possibly existed for his arrest.
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Attorney Sentenced in Enticement of Minor Case
Leesville, La - A Leesville attorney who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison. Judge James D. Cain Jr. also sentenced Michael Allen Smith Jr., 33, to 20 years of supervised release to follow his prison sentence. Smith pleaded guilty on Feb. 17.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Residents Sentenced for Drug Charges
On September 27, 2022, Elena Elizabeth Rivers, 30 and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thomas was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10...
