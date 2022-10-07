ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga: Unbossed & Unbought nominations for 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga stops by The Daily Refresh to tell us all about the annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for a few great women to serve as mentors for its annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Mentors will be selected by Girls Inc. of Chattanooga girls participating in the SHE: She Can, She Will program and honored at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's annual UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 3-9

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 3-9. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

100th anniversary of fire prevention week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Racism#Latina Professionals#The Daily Refresh Social
WTVC

Ketner's Mill Fair

WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WHITWELL, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WDEF

Chattanooga’s Walk to END Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning

The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning. A crowd of purple and pin wheels took AT&T Field by storm in show of support. The crowd of supporters walked around the baseball field holding their pin wheel flowers high, that represented how they themselves have been effected by the disease.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy