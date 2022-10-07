CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga stops by The Daily Refresh to tell us all about the annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for a few great women to serve as mentors for its annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Mentors will be selected by Girls Inc. of Chattanooga girls participating in the SHE: She Can, She Will program and honored at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's annual UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO