Men's Water Polo Finishes Conference Crossover
Morgantown, WV – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo finished their weekend in the Conference Crossover with three losses with two on Saturday and one more on Sunday to move to 2-14 on the year. How It Happened. The Lakers traveled to Morgantown, WV for another busy weekend of action with...
Fast Five: Golf Heads to Bloomsburg for Husky Invitational
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's and Women's Golf team head to Bloomsburg on Monday for the Husky Invitational. Both teams are set to play at the Golf Course at Frosty Valley. The women are coming off of a third-place finish at the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitation hosted by Allegheny College. The Lakers posted a team score of 314 on day one led by junior Sophia Carrizosa. The native of Bogota, Columbia placed third overall with a 36-hole total of 155.
