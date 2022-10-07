Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's and Women's Golf team head to Bloomsburg on Monday for the Husky Invitational. Both teams are set to play at the Golf Course at Frosty Valley. The women are coming off of a third-place finish at the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitation hosted by Allegheny College. The Lakers posted a team score of 314 on day one led by junior Sophia Carrizosa. The native of Bogota, Columbia placed third overall with a 36-hole total of 155.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO