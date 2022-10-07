ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Youth convicted of manslaughter after killing 15-year-old boy

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hx4jf_0iQCe2CG00

A youth has been found guilty of the “revenge” killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat.

Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart and another 15-year-old boy was injured during the violence in Woolwich, south east London, on July 5 last year.

A 16-year-old boy was cleared of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was also convicted of wounding the second victim with intent, having a blade and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Four other youths, aged between 16 and 20, were cleared of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

However, one of them aged 16 was convicted of wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Another, aged 17, was convicted of having an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Danny Robinson KC had told jurors how youths went to Woolwich intent on revenge for a stabbing in Dartford nine days before in which the victim survived.

A 16-year-old defendant had a knife with others armed with an umbrella and a rounders bat, it was alleged.

Tamim and two other young men walked towards them and stopped just short of where they were.

Within seconds, the 16-year-old produced his weapon, the court heard.

Mr Robinson said: “The attack … launched on the other group lasted for a matter of seconds but it was recorded on CCTV from a passing bus, by council CCTV, and it was also filmed by a passenger on the bus.”

Tamim went between two parked cars onto the pavement and seconds later was fatally stabbed by the 16-year-old with the knife.

The victim ran up the road before collapsing by a bus stop.

The second victim was also attacked before an off-duty police officer intervened to stop the fight and the defendants fled.

Another police officer happened to be at scene “by coincidence”, with the attack taking place “right in front of him”.

Mr Robinson said: “Although it happened very quickly he saw the umbrella stem and the knife being used as weapons during the attack.”

The off-duty officer and members of the public went to help and emergency services were called but Tamim died at the scene.

Officers found the umbrella stem, knife blade and handle discarded nearby.

Later that evening, police were called to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, where the surviving victim was treated for a stab wound to his upper back.

A pathologist found Tamim suffered massive blood loss from the stab wound to the heart.

The defendants had denied the charges against them.

The 16-year-old stabber claimed to the jury that he acted in self defence and did not intent to seriously hurt anyone.

His co-accused denied knowing there was a plan for violence, variously denying participation or claiming they too acted in self defence.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Police investigating after human remains reportedly found in notorious killing of 12-year-old boy

British police on Friday said they were investigating after an author probing the notorious "Moors Murders" killing of a 12-year-old boy in 1964 claimed to have found human remains. The boy, Keith Bennett, was one of five victims of child serial killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, who buried all but one of their victims on bleak moorland near the northwestern city of Manchester.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#South East#Woolwich#Violent Crime#Cctv
The Independent

Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three

A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

21-Year-Old Woman Shot After Beating Man at Basketball, Her Family Says

A 21-year-old Dallas woman was fatally shot after beating a man at basketball, her family says. Dallas Police said they responded to a shooting Monday night near a park in Dallas and found Asia Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or a suspect, but her family says the killing stemmed from a heated basketball match. Her mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox4 News that her daughter had been playing pickup basketball Monday evening at a park near her home with a man she’d befriended. There’d been some trash talk, she claimed, and after she won, the man left before returning and allegedly shooting her. Dallas Police did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the case. “Asia loved basketball,” her mother told Fox4 News. “She loved basketball to the point to where she died doing what she loved and she shouldn’t have died that way.”Read it at Fox 4 News
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told

A black man feared he would be “choked or killed” when he was handcuffed and bundled to the floor by police, in a case of mistaken identity over a reported robbery – as his wife and two young children screamed in panic, a court has heard.Metropolitan Police officers Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Constable Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, have both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him and are standing trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court.It is alleged they assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who said he “felt discriminated against” during the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Horror in sleepy Suffolk village after teenage girl is stabbed multiple times and left to die in 2am attack before she is rescued by dog walker five hours later: Police arrest 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing GBH with intent

A teenage girl was left lying in a quiet village green for five hours after being stabbed multiple times before being discovered in the early morning by a dog walker. The girl, who has not been named, was stabbed repeatedly at around 2am on Sunday in Benhall near Saxmundham, Suffolk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse goes on trial charged with murdering seven babies in neonatal unit

A nurse has gone on trial accused of multiple baby murders.Lucy Letby, 32, faces charges that she murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.She denies all the allegations.The defendant, wearing a dark suit, appeared in the dock on Tuesday as unreportable legal issues were aired.Her parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, watched as proceedings were relayed to annexe courtrooms attended by families of the children involved and members of the press.A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday when legal argument is expected to take place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy