Read full article on original website
speedball
2d ago
Can we just get RID of Murphy and gang now!!!! This leadership sux they do nothing for the working people of this beautiful state!!!! RED WAVE IS COMING, MY SKIES ARE WAXED AND SURFBOARD JUST GOT CERAMIC COATED!!! TRUMP 2024 UPON THE HORIZON!!!! PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE WITH FUEL COSTS AND ENERGY COSTS WAY WAY UP,,,, BIDEN AND COMPANY IS STICKING IT TO US AGAIN WITHOUT GETTING KISSED FIRST!!!!! KEEP THE FAITH EVEN THE DEMOCRATS HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF ALLLLLL THIS BS!!!!!!!
Reply(1)
2
Related
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
With New Jersey in view, the Democrat took advantage of geography. The post In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip
In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
N.J. reports 1,186 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission levels remain steady.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Sunday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insidernj.com
State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin
The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
Fetterman urges hometown crowd to ‘send me to D.C. and send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey’
Editor’s note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman stepped on stage in the Weis Arena on Saturday waving to the welcoming hometown crowd that responded with rousing applause and shouts.
New Jersey Globe
Peace activist David Frost, who ran for U.S. Senate in N.J. in 1966 and vice president in 1968, dies at 96
Dr. David Frost, a peace activist who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 1966 and then ran as comedian Dick Gregory’s vice presidential candidate on the Peace and Freedom ticket in 1968, died on September 28. He was 96. Frost died at his home...
RELATED PEOPLE
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
Report: Black students more likely to be disciplined, rather than supported, in school
Students of color in New Jersey are likely receiving fewer in-school supports related to mental health than their white counterparts, according to advocates and recent figures. A shift in a school's approach, experts suggest, could reduce the chance of repeated bad behavior, and set up a more positive pathway for...
insidernj.com
NJGOP Statement on Biden Visit to New Jersey
Today, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”) released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s visit to New Jersey this evening to attend a “million dollar” fundraiser at Governor Murphy’s home:. “Tonight, safely ensconced in Phil Murphy’s mansion with the monied...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?. What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?. What are the deadlines I need to know?. Below are...
N.J. county’s municipal court idea hits the (single) spot | Editorial
As advocates for money-saving consolidation in the way New Jersey governs itself, it’s hard for us not to be all-in on a novel idea that’s being mulled in Salem County: Municipal courts for all 15 of the county’s towns in a single, central location. The proposal emerged...
N.J. reports 1,641 COVID cases, 6 deaths; no counties remain at ‘high risk’ for transmission, CDC says
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deem every county in the state to be at either “low” or “medium” risk for coronavirus transmission. The statewide rate of transmission...
N.J. salesman who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 gets month in prison, feds say
A self-described salesman from New Jersey was sentenced Friday to one month in prison after he admitted earlier this month that he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, joined by a multitude of others who tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to federal prosecutors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?
Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
Comments / 4