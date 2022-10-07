Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald’s ordered to face Byron Allen’s $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
McDonald’s Corp. has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said...
One major difference between the trial for Alex Jones and the Oath Keepers revives court transparency question
On Wednesday morning, in a Connecticut superior court just 20 minutes from Newtown, where 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, attorneys for the families of shooting victims rested their case against the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 10.07.22
* Biden just mass pardoned everyone convicted of weed possession in DC. Next, the world! [CNBC]. * Delaware’s Supreme Court to soon decide the constitutionality of mail-in voting. Prepare your parcels! [Delaware Online]. * Nothing says Biglaw like dropping coin on a dime. Bitcoin, rather. [Bloomberg Law]. * Plan...
abovethelaw.com
Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence
So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Subjecting workers to webcam monitoring violates privacy, Dutch court rules
A Florida-headquartered company has been ordered to pay about €75,000 (around $73,000) in compensation and other fees after firing a Netherlands-based remote worker who refused to keep their webcam on all day, NL Times reports. The company, Chetu, said the unnamed employee was required to attend a virtual classroom with their webcam turned on for the entire day and their screen remotely monitored.
A Lawyer’s Reputation Begins in Law School
It’s never too early to start handling your reputation with care, no matter what profession you’re in or planning to pursue.
LAW・
Comments / 0