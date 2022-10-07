ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 10.07.22

* Biden just mass pardoned everyone convicted of weed possession in DC. Next, the world! [CNBC]. * Delaware’s Supreme Court to soon decide the constitutionality of mail-in voting. Prepare your parcels! [Delaware Online]. * Nothing says Biglaw like dropping coin on a dime. Bitcoin, rather. [Bloomberg Law]. * Plan...
ELECTIONS
abovethelaw.com

Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence

So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
LAW
The Verge

Subjecting workers to webcam monitoring violates privacy, Dutch court rules

A Florida-headquartered company has been ordered to pay about €75,000 (around $73,000) in compensation and other fees after firing a Netherlands-based remote worker who refused to keep their webcam on all day, NL Times reports. The company, Chetu, said the unnamed employee was required to attend a virtual classroom with their webcam turned on for the entire day and their screen remotely monitored.
BUSINESS

