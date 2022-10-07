ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to host informational meeting on wild horses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will hold a virtual meeting Monday about wild horses in the Virginia Range. During the informational meeting, people can give feedback and ask questions about safety issues. Updates from two previous meetings will be provided. The meeting is happening from 5:30 to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe seeks help in locating individual

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family members...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee Meadow Fire & Rescue Open House Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue will mark its 50th anniversary Saturday, October 8, with an Open House at its headquarters. The agency provides primary fire protection in the unincorporated areas of Washoe County, but most of its calls are for medical emergencies. The open house will feature...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno begins next phase of Micromobility Pilot Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has started the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project. Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street through 5th Street through Oct. 21, as crews remove the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripe the road for two-way traffic. During the test phase...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Outdoor work on Tahoe Events Center faces Oct. 15 deadline

STATELINE, Nev. — Workers are scrambling to get as much dirt work done at the Stateline Events Center before the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Oct. 15 deadline. Once that deadline passes, work will shift to the interior of the largest single project underway in Douglas County. Core Construction...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

One treated for smoke inhalation after motel complex fire in Reno

Reno Fire crews were able to knock down a fire at a motel complex in Reno Saturday night. The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 4th Street. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Rye hosting Ice Cream Social at Black Bear Sunday

Lyon County district attorney Steve Rye, who is running for re-election, is hosting an Ice Cream Social meet-and-greet at the Black Bear Diner in Fernley this Sunday. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. Voters can come and meet with Rye from 3-5. Other candidates for county offices may be in attendance as well.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno High’s Parga changing lives in spare time

As a weak system exits the area on Monday, a few showers are possible in the afternoon south of Highway 50. The rest of the week will be dry, with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. -Jeff. Former President Donald Trump campaigned for Republicans in Minden on Oct. 9, 2022. Sunday Web...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Missing Fernley man found dead

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.
FERNLEY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

CHP says 3 people injured in 3-car crash in Susanville Friday

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP says that three people received major injuries after a three-car crash in Susanville on State Route 139, five miles south of Termo Grasshopper Road on Friday at around 8:13 a.m. Brian Madison, 59, of Portland, Oregon, was driving on State Route 139 when he allowed his...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Hosts Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022. There will also be free trick or treat bags. There were unique, one of a kind gifts, jewelry, silverwork, beadwork, native house décor, baked goods with traditional foods, and more. Plus, Indian Tacos are being sold.
SPARKS, NV
Sierra Sun

Pine Cone Kitchen brings High Sierra caviar to Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in the Sierra Nevada, so is the way that people view garlic. What individuals typically see as the traditional, complementary flavor to most dishes, Pine Cone Kitchen is bringing a new spin on this savory bulb. Kayla and...
TRUCKEE, CA

