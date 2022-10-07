Read full article on original website
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibodies remain effective against latest SARS-CoV-2 variants
Monoclonal antibody therapies continue to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants currently in circulation, including omicron BA.4/5, according to laboratory findings from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Center, published as a research letter in The Lancet. In the U.K., monoclonal antibodies are part...
MedicalXpress
Mouthwashes may suppress SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities—the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
Futurity
AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants
Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
studyfinds.org
A simple eye test can predict risk of death from cardiovascular disease
LONDON —A simple eye test that measures the veins and arteries in the retina can predict death from cardiovascular disease, a new study reveals. The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
News-Medical.net
COVID‐19 pathology across different tissues
In a recent study published in Cells, researchers investigated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pathophysiology in multiple tissues, including the lungs, kidneys, heart, and brain, for a deeper understanding of its acute and long‐term symptoms. Background. Coronaviruses (CoVs), including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), typically infect the respiratory...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Urgent warning to anyone who smokes over heightened risk as weather changes
SMOKING significantly increases the chances of developing several deadly illnesses, a new study has revealed. US researcher have discovered those who smoke cigarettes are 48 per cent more likely to develop respiratory illnesses like Covid, than those who don't smoke. Similarly, those who light up are 12 per cent more...
