Hendersonville, TN

WSMV

Clarksville woman charged with murder of 13-year-old son

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing her 13-year-old son. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

WSMV

Two brothers die in shooting at Parkwood Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance of Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two brother were killed as a result. 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 19-year-old Keianthony Newbell died from the gunfire. They lived close to the park.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

#The Caretaker#Crime Stoppers#Hendersonville Detectives#Theft Of Property#General Sessions Court
WSMV

Hendersonville Police make arrest in check cashing scheme

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hendersonville Police Department has made an arrest in a check cashing scheme that took advantage of a homeless person. Hendersonville Police said their investigation into the scheme started Sept. 28, when they discovered a suspicious homeless person in the Glennbrook Shopping Center. The homeless...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
whopam.com

Two arrests made in 2017 Clarksville fatal shooting

Two arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Clarksville from 2017, and more arrests are expected to occur. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, investigation has continued since the 28-year old Rayquan Hudson had been found with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Mitchell Street residence in November of 2017. Hudson had been transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

