Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Clarksville woman charged with murder of 13-year-old son
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing her 13-year-old son. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations...
whopam.com
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen
A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
WSMV
Two brothers die in shooting at Parkwood Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance of Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two brother were killed as a result. 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 19-year-old Keianthony Newbell died from the gunfire. They lived close to the park.
WSMV
Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Two teenagers die in shooting at Parkwood Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two teenage boys were shot and killed.
Man shot in abdomen during boxing match in Bellevue; Suspect in custody
An 18-year-old is facing felony assault charges after police say he shot a man during a boxing match in Bellevue.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
2 brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
Man arrested in connection with 2017 homicide, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.
WSMV
Hendersonville Police make arrest in check cashing scheme
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hendersonville Police Department has made an arrest in a check cashing scheme that took advantage of a homeless person. Hendersonville Police said their investigation into the scheme started Sept. 28, when they discovered a suspicious homeless person in the Glennbrook Shopping Center. The homeless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify victim in Cockrill Street shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting that took place near the DB Todd Smoke & Vape shop in North Nashville Saturday night.
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
WSMV
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
Cold Case: 17 years later, the family of Victoria Ochoa is hopeful police are close to an arrest
The family of Victoria Ochoa has renewed hope after she was found dead 17 years ago.
Man killed in Antioch shooting identified by police
According to Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Bell Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Smith County rollover crash leaves two seriously injured
First responders from Smith County spent part of their Sunday morning saving multiple people who got trapped inside a car because of a wreck.
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
whopam.com
Two arrests made in 2017 Clarksville fatal shooting
Two arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Clarksville from 2017, and more arrests are expected to occur. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, investigation has continued since the 28-year old Rayquan Hudson had been found with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Mitchell Street residence in November of 2017. Hudson had been transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
Comments / 0