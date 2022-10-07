New Jersey Woman Sweet Talks Bear Into Closing Her Front Door

You always hear you shouldn’t approach a bear, but what if the one approaches you in your home? A viral video shows a New Jersey woman and her friendship with the animals.

A woman from Highland Lakes, New Jersey, Susan Kehoe, shared a video she took of a black bear at her door. According to Outdoor Life, Kehoe is a self-proclaimed environmentalist and animal advocate.

The video, uploaded on October 5, shows the animal with Kehoe’s door handle in his mouth. He then pulls the door shut, before opening it again and until Kehoe talks to him and he closes it again. The video is adorable.

“Are you playing games with me? Huh?” Kehoe asks when he pushes the door back open. She then sweetly asked him to close it, which he did.

Kehoe shared that she has a “unique” understanding of black bears, and that the local ones have accepted her “as part of their clan.”

“That’s a pretty high level of intelligence,” one person wrote. Another person said: “Sweeeeet! “You just gotta love ’em.” “Close the door sweetie.” Adorable.”

Grand Teton National Park Conducts Grizzly Bear Research

Grand Teton National Park will begin grizzly bear research this fall.

The park shared a statement about the news: “As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park.”

According to a press release about the project, the research will take place from October 3-November 1. Because of the research, some areas of the park will have closures, which for everyone’s safety, visitors must respect.

“Park biologists will bait and trap grizzly bears in accordance with strict protocols. Once trapped, the bears are sedated to allow trained staff to collar the bears and collect samples and data for scientific study. After the data and samples are collected, the bears are allowed to fully recover and are released onsite,” the press release says.

The team will conduct the research alongside the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST).

“The IGBST was established in 1973 to collaboratively monitor and research grizzly bears in the ecosystem on an interagency basis. The gathering of critical data on bears is part of a long-term research effort to help wildlife managers devise and implement programs to support the ongoing recovery of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bear population,” says the release.

The research will be conducted by baiting and trapping the animals. After the team collects the samples and data, the animals will recover and they will release them.