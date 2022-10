Howard College guard Lerenzo Fort III commits to Mississippi State basketball, Chris Jans

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans has his third commitment of the 2023 class.

Lerenzo Fort III, a guard out of Howard College (Texas), announced his commitment Friday. Fort received interest from 16 schools, including West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech.

He joins junior college power forward Jaquan Scott and three-star center Gai Chol in Jans' first class.

Fort is familiar with the Magnolia State. His preps career came at a variety of schools, including Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Florence High School. He also spent time at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.

His collegiate career started at Tennessee-Martin before he transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He averaged 26.3 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest last season.

Fort will spend this season at Howard College before joining Jans' crew in Starkville. According to 247Sports, assistant James Miller led Fort's recruitment.

Mississippi State opens its season Nov. 7 against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.